DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend and I have been together six years. We are both divorced. We plan on being married in six months. He’s a perfect partner except for one thing. Every holiday, he jumps out of bed in the morning and takes his phone with him into the bathroom. There he texts his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend. He feels the need to wish them a happy whatever holiday it is. This hurts my feelings.

I don’t understand why it’s so important for him to contact them. Apparently, they are the first thing on his mind every holiday, or maybe every day. I don’t know if I should marry him. I believe he still loves his ex-wife. Help, please.