DEAR ABBY: I met my lady on a blind date many years ago. When I knocked on the door, it opened and this beautiful girl was standing there. Thinking I could never be so lucky, I asked, “Is your sister home?” No. She was my date.
We dated for a few months, fell in love and got married. We have had a wonderful 55-year marriage, and it gets sweeter every day. We handle different opinions with courtesy and respect.
I’m 81 now, and hugging and kissing her fills my heart with warmth and happiness. The greatest joy in my life is to love and be loved. I wish everyone the same.
— ECSTATIC IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR ECSTATIC: Congratulations on 55 years of happiness. Thank you for sharing your love story with my readers and me. Today, I wish them — and you and your lovely wife — a very Happy Valentine’s Day.
DEAR ABBY: My sister recently self-published a book that purportedly honors my mother’s service in World War II. Her book is completely inaccurate. It is filled with romantic fantasy and historical errors, and cheapens my mother’s real service with untruths.
My sister is now busy selling and promoting the book with interviews and book signings. My mother, if she were still alive, would be embarrassed and appalled. I don’t want to cause a family feud, but I feel if I remain silent, I’m helping to perpetuate something that is wrong on multiple levels. What, if anything, should I do?
— READING A LOT INTO IT
DEAR READING: I am sure your late mother was an amazing woman whose story didn’t need embroidering. It may be a blessing she isn’t around to see what your sister has done to it. Because the book is now in print, it’s too late to “stop the presses.” If you try to discredit what was written, it will very likely cause a rift, and I don’t recommend it. Wish your sister luck and cross your fingers that it won’t become a bestseller.