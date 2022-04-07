In 2019, Children United held its first Dancing with the Stars-themed fundraiser in conjunction with Lawton Ballet Theatre, at the Apache Casino Hotel. The event raised more than $70,000.
That was the last time the event would be held for two years.
On Saturday, Lawton’s Dancing with the Stars-themed event, “Dancing for Children United,” will return with five couples.
Katie Veenhuizen, director of Lawton Ballet Theatre, is returning to the event this year. In 2019, she was a coach for some of the dancers in the show. This year, Veenhuizen is one of the event coordinators, and chose each of the people who will be dancing, many of whom have never had any formal dance training or experience of any kind.
“It’s been fun to hear from people saying that they’re doing this event, and getting to do something they’ve never tried before,” Veenhuizen said.
Veenhuizen’s goal was to get as many of the movers and shakers of Lawton as she could to dance in the show. Originally, eight couples were on board to dance, but the number eventually came down to the current five.
“A lot of the people who are movers and shakers in Lawton, as it turns out, are also the busiest,” Veenhuizen said.
Apart from the five dances, the event will include a dinner before the show begins, and auctions of different items throughout.
Funds raised by the event will go toward a playground in Elmer Thomas Park for children with limited mobility and developmental delays.
Jeannette Klein, the head of Children United’s committee for the dancing fundraiser, became a part of the organization after it began in 2019. While there hasn’t been another dance event, there have been numerous fundraisers held by Children United since 2019, with the overall goal of raising the $750,000 necessary to build the playground. Their goal has almost been met, and the organization intends to break ground on the playground this fall.
The project was spearheaded by Joseph Chesko, a Realtor in Lawton who died last May before seeing the project completed. Klein said that the project would not exist without Chesko’s contribution.
“He’s the visionary; he got all of this started,” Klein said.
Klein recalled the story of how the project got started. Chesko was watching children play at a playground, while a separate child in a wheelchair looked on. It was this moment that put the idea for the expansion in his head.
“He said this child looked so sad, that right at that moment, he knew he had to do something.”
When the project is finished, with the City of Lawton’s blessing, Children United intends to name the expansion after Chesko, in honor of the project he never got to see, but was so passionately devoted to seeing through.