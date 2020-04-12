While the world outside is quiet and empty as the community hunkers down in the face of the global outbreak of COVID-19, people have retreated online where they look for a semblance of normalcy. From business meetings to social gatherings, remote meetups are the new normal. Theses online meetings have extended into the very physical world of dance.
Sherri Conwell, the owner of Sherri’s Dance Center in Lawton, has been teaching dance for more than 30 years. In that time, she has only once been unable to come into to the studio to physically teach her students.
“In 2009, when I was diagnosed with cancer, the doctor told me, ‘you can’t go into the studio,’ ” Conwell said.
After her diagnosis, and the days spent longing to be with her students doing what she loved, Conwell hoped to never have to experience that feeling of separation again. But a little over 10 years later, the global pandemic would force Conwell, her fellow teachers and their students out of the studio and into their individual homes.
April is normally a busy time at the studio, with students gearing up for the annual spring recital, and Conwell and her fellow teachers often work 12- to 15-hours days. So, to maintain progress, the teachers took their dance classes online.
“For me, dance is such a discipline. Getting dressed, putting your hair up, rehearsing, all the things that go along with being a great dancer, things we’re trained to do all of our lives, require discipline,” Conwell said. “It’s easy to not get dressed and take a class online. But we have all these dancers getting dressed, putting their hair up and walking into their living rooms to take their class.”
While she admits that she isn’t very good a livestreaming, she has been putting in the work to teach herself the ins and outs of the technology.
“The students, they grew up doing this. They know more about the cellphone than I do and they’re 4 or 5 years old,” Conwell said. “We’re having a few technical issues, but I am working on it. And the older dancers, they definitely get a lot out of (the classes).”
While the spring recital is being pushed back for the moment, Conwell said they are still practicing for it, which means rehearsals with the entire cast which can often run up to two hours long.
“That’s coming up; we will have nine separate rehearsals. I think we are going to try and Zoom the whole class in. We usually have about 100 kids in a class. There will be all those little squares looking back at me … I’m probably rambling, but it’s really emotional for me.”
Conwell has been overwhelmed by the kindness and grace that she and her teachers have experienced during this ordeal. She has been particularly proud of her staff and her students.
“You don’t know how much grace people will give you until you need it,” Conwell said. “This is a time that will bring the best and worst out of people. We have experienced such a powerful response full of love and support.”