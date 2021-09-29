Dahlia Garden Club in Walters sets luncheon Sep 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today is the last day to register for the Dahlia Garden Club Luncheon on Oct. 5.The luncheon will be held at noon Oct. 5 at St. Patrick Catholic Church Hall, 3rd and Ohio in Walters. Deceased members will be honored.To RSVP, all 875-3720 or 875-2074. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists