'Cyberpunk' developers reveal mismanaged chaos

CD Projekt Red’s “Cyberpunk 2077,” as it was envisioned and presented to the public, was never real, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
After its 2013 announcement trailer, “Cyberpunk 2077” was destined to be one of the most prized and anticipated titles in the video game industry’s history. The release of “The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt” two years later cemented the hype. If the developers at CDPR could create something like “The Witcher III,” imagine what they could do with even better technology, more money and an unlimited development time. Despite a rocky development period on “The Witcher III” that nearly saw CDPR go bankrupt at one point, management bought into their own hype and had the very same train of thought.
Bloomberg’s report details a troubled period from 2016, when development of “Cyberpunk 2077” began in earnest, through late 2020, when the game was announced to have gone gold (a point at which the game is shipped) before being delayed another months until it released in a compromised state. Adrian Jakubiak, former audio programmer for CDPR, detailed a meeting in which one of his colleagues asked how the studio would pull off a more technically challenging project similar to “The Witcher.”
“Someone answered: ‘We’ll figure it out along the way,” he said.
The studio had done multiple concept projects and started development with a small team while “The Witcher III” was still in development. But when that game shipped and all resources were shifted to “Cyberpunk,” immediate changes were made and clashes were had, leading to many veteran developers leaving the studio. Developers were forced to scrap everything they had done up to that point, reboot the entire development and make fundamental changes to the game’s narrative, structure and gameplay. This would explain why the final game has nothing in common with the original announcement trailer.
But even the project the studio was working on would pale in comparison to the marketing materials it was offering. “Cyberpunk 2077” really landed on the mainstream radar in 2018, following an absolutely amazing presentation and walkthrough at the Electronic Entertainment Expo. What people didn’t realize was that the entire demo was fake. Most of the systems hadn’t even been programmed yet. It was all one big recorded video that served more as a proof of concept than a real piece of software. To make matters worse, developers spent months creating the demo, thus diverting resources from the actual game to make what amounted to a CG movie. Many of the features showcased in the “walkthrough,” including car ambushes, never made it into the final game.
Management had the ambitious goal of releasing “Cyberpunk 2077” before the next generation of consoles were even announced. That’s why CDPR was so set on releasing in April 2020 — just after the Xbox Series X was announced, but well before it or the PlayStation 5 would release. The idea was to release the game in whatever state the consoles could fundamentally handle, and then release upgraded versions for the next-gen hardware later for a double-dip. It’s a strategy not unlike how Rockstar handled the release of “Grand Theft Auto V,” which came out in a compromised state on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, before upgraded versions were released a year later. The problem CDPR faced was that the base consoles, the Xbox One and PS4, could barely run the software. Even the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro struggled. The game had to be delayed.
Developers had set an internal date of 2022 for the game to be ready with its original scope and vision. The only option was to delay the game and pare down the features that had already been announced. Night City, the game’s seedy location, was scaled back. Features, including car ambushes and parkour running, were completely scrapped. Whole portions of the story and campaign were reworked and scaled down. But these changes were never announced.
Once a fall 2020 date was settled on with this more restricted vision, Covid struck. Developers continued working from home, and were able to make changes and improvements to the PC version, which was extensively playtested. But no one had console development kits at home to playtest the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game. When external tests returned horrific results, the game was again delayed until December.
The whole project, from top to bottom, was a failure of management. “Cyberpunk 2077” was announced way too early, putting pressure on management to push out a game that was certainly not ready. But video game fans being who they are, management was afraid of blowback and controversy. Journalists who first reported the December delay were met with death threats. Imagine what developers would face if the game had been delayed two years with a release date planned around the 10th anniversary of its announcement.
That still doesn’t excuse the issues that arose in development, and were simply cast aside because “The Witcher III” was the project of a troubled development, so “Cyberpunk 2077” would be just fine. But when one developer described creating the game as trying to “drive a train while the tracks are being laid in front of you at the same time,” that’s not a good sign.
For what it’s worth, CDPR has promised multiple updates to fix the game, with the first scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks. We’ll see if that fixes the issues. There’s a good game underneath the mess. It just needs to be refined — even if it isn’t what was promised.
