‘Cyberpunk 2077’ suffers rough console launch

If CD Projekt Red is the mythological inventor Daedalus, constantly pushing to realize more and more elaborate and fantastical creations, then “Cyberpunk 2077” is their Icarus — a project that grew too ambitious and flew too close to the sun on wings of wax — bonded by months, if not years, of crunch — only to come crashing down to earth in one of the most unfinished and unpolished major releases in recent memory.
“Cyberpunk 2077,” based off the classic tabletop RPG “Cyberpunk 2020,” was announced in 2013 to immediate hype and anticipation. After 2015’s “The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt,” which garnered more Game of the Year awards than any game in history, that hype and anticipation only grew that much more. It came to a point where, perhaps, “Cyberpunk 2077” was destined to fail, no matter what, because after seven years of build up, there was no way it could live up to everyone’s expectations. But the game, as it launched a week ago, can’t even live up to the most basic of expectations that anyone should have for a AAA game — it barely even works.
This is not going to be a review of “Cyberpunk 2077,” because the vast majority of players — the owners of more than 150 million PlayStation 4 and Xbox One or Xbox One S consoles — purchased a barely functioning game that crashes repeatedly, misses the majority of the features included in pre-release videos, runs at a subpar framerate and even has a strobe effect that is almost identical to those used by doctors to instigate seizures. The previous generation console versions are essentially unplayable — a non-hyperbolic statement (for once) — on anything other than the recently released Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5, which both manage to just brute force the performance issues in backward compatibility mode. Even the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro — both mid-generation refreshes of the last generation consoles — can barely hold their own. Yes, “Cyberpunk 2077” runs on the next-generation consoles, but offers little improvements beyond basic performance. CD Projekt Red has promised free updates next year that will include PC features that will take advantage of the new hardware, but has thus not revealed any further details about timing or features.
At this point, the only way to enjoy “Cyberpunk 2077” as it was intended is on the PC, but even that comes with its own caveats. The PC version looks beautiful and actually scales well to different hardware specifications. It really needs NVidia’s 30 series graphics cards to crank up the best effects, including ray tracing, and maintain a framerate of 60 FPS or higher. But since one is more likely to catch a leprechaun or win the lottery — or get Donald Trump to admit he lost the election — than to get their hands on one of those cards, it’s good news that “Cyberpunk” isn’t a complete technical mess that cripples computers.
Well, it’s still a technical mess on the PC. There are so many bugs, with NPCs disappearing, quests not loading properly or — perhaps, the most absurd — little trees covering the screen. To say the game is unpolished is an understatement. It’s almost remarkable how glitchy and unpolished so many elements of the game are, especially when contrasted against the truly amazing production values and the very real effort that went into creating Night City as its own living, breathing entity.
It’s very apparent that CD Projekt Red began development of the game and was quickly overcome with feature creep. Throughout development, a game’s design often starts as expansive and all-encompassing before the scope is reduced in order to conform to the technology available. “Cyberpunk 2077” began development just as the Xbox One and PS4 were hitting their stride. There’s no reason the game should run in such a compromised state as it does on that hardware. Instead of reducing the scope, developers seemed to expand it.
Several weeks ago, I wrote that the reason CD Projekt Red delayed “Cyberpunk 2077” from its November launch window was in order to help shore up performance on the legacy consoles because it was too hard to abandon that large of an install base. But having seen the performance now, there’s no way that month-long delay offered any sort of major respite from performance issues, and instead only created more crunch for developers. That 150 million player base might seem attractive, but it’s an insult to release the game in the condition it’s in.
For its part, CD Projekt Red has announced it will help improvement performance over the coming months, culminating in a pair of patches to release in January and February. There’s been no word on when the next-gen patch will arrive. But even if the developer can stick to that schedule — on a project that’s been significantly delayed multiple times — it’s hard to offer much hope. The decision should have been made to launch the game exclusively on PC and wait for the console versions to improve, or simply abandon the legacy consoles and focus on a next-generation version. Instead, players are left with essentially broken software with the promise of improvements coming in a month or two. It is the holidays, and it is during a pandemic, but mistakes have been made.
Now, if only Sony and Microsoft would follow through with offering refunds to digital purchases after CD Projekt Red announced it would support such a decision. But that’s a topic for another day.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.