The last word that might come to mind whenever anyone brings up community theatre is “risky.” But that is how I would describe Lawton Community Theatre’s current production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” a risky gambit that pays off in the form of a brilliant theatrical experience.
Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, the play follows the story of Christopher, a young boy with Autism Spectrum Disorder who sets out to solve the case of who killed Wellington, his neighbor’s dog. Along the way he stumbles upon an even greater mystery.
Part of the shows gambit is its lack of a set. Instead, the production relies on projections against a black screen and a series of nine white cubes that are moved about the stage to serve as abstract representations of locations. It takes a beat to adjust to this technique, but by the plays end it seems like it’s the only kind of set design that could have worked for this blindingly fast-paced production.
The abstract nature of the set is supplemented by some of the best technical work I have seen at LCT in the last couple of years. The strategic use of light and sound to shadow Christopher’s changing emotional state creates an immersive experience. While I’m sure he wouldn’t take all of the credit, hats off to the theatre’s new Technical Director, Bryson Petersen, for an outstanding first show.
The most commanding performance of the show belongs to its youngest actor, 14-year-old Chandler Moncrieff in the role of Christopher. The shows director, Scott Richard Klein, had told me a few weeks ago how lucky he was to have Moncrieff as an actor. Having seen the play I understand exactly what Klein was talking about.
Moncrieff manages to hold your attention throughout the play. Even when he is surrounded by a half dozen other actors literally walking circles around him while lights flash and sounds mingle together in a cacophony meant to imitate the London Underground, Moncrieff is still the focal point for the audience.
The relationship between Moncrieff and his on-stage father, played by Beau Damcron, is heartbreakingly realistic and visceral. In one particularly charged moment near the end of the first act, that I won’t spoil, Moncrieff and Damcron could have been the only two people left on the planet they had so fully captivated their audience.
One word of, perhaps not caution but, let’s call it advice — this play does include strong language. In fact, with in the first 10 seconds there are four or five instances of a rather strong four-letter word my editor would never let me put in print.
While I don’t personally find such things offensive, it is theatre after all, a place of free expression. Like the couple who was sat behind me during opening night for instance who, after hearing this string of expletives, audibly gasped and then wondered aloud what they had gotten themselves into. I hope they stuck around until the end of the show. Because if they did, I think they found that they got themselves into a genuinely sincere exploration of a young mind and the way it sees the world.