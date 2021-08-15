A few years ago, Shelbey Boswell was listing through the nursing program at Cameron University. She was an undergraduate, unmoored from her high school experience, who didn’t participate in campus activities. She felt out of place. Without purpose. Adrift.
Until she rediscovered her love of the English language.
“I honestly just chose nursing because it was something that I had always thought about doing,” Boswell said. “I was clearly fooling myself by saying that all I wanted to be was a nurse. I have always had a deep love for reading, writing and teaching.”
By the time Boswell decided to change majors from Nursing to English Education, she was a sophomore.
“When I finally switched majors, thanks to Dr. Sue Tyrrell, I found the place where I fit in; I found my people. I have loved being a part of the English department. I have made relationships with friends and mentors that I will value for a lifetime,” Boswell said.
As an English major, Boswell flourished. She gave up sutures for Shakespeare and found her calling in scholarly research. After writing an A+ paper for Dr. John Hodgson’s Shakespeare course, she decided to submit her work to the Wooden O Symposium, an annual international scholarly conference on Shakespeare’s work.
The symposium is one of the few that encourages undergraduate presentations.
“Shelbey’s essay, ‘Wherefore Art Thou Misogynists,’ was one of only three undergraduate essays selected from a large pool of submissions,” Hodgson said.
Shakespeare’s relatability is one of her favorite aspects of his work, Boswell said. Personally, she relates to his plays and sonnets through feminist scholarly critique. Her essay, which covers “Rome and Juliet,” examines Juliet through this lens.
“I believe Juliet’s character had an undeniable edge over any other character in Romeo and Juliet, so I followed that lead and found my paper topic,” Boswell said. “I wanted to show anyone who read my paper the side of Juliet that I saw: a strong, independent woman who had her heart set on setting a new standard for women to live by during Shakespeare’s time.”
Boswell delivered her presentation virtually on Aug. 11 from Cameron University with an in-person audience of friends and teachers and a virtual audience of professional actors, directors and literary scholars.
“Shelbey worked hard on the essay from start to finish, spent this summer adapting it for presentation and rehearsing, and delivered it with poise and aplomb…,” Hodgson said. “We already knew Shelbey was an excellent student; in that presentation we saw the erudite and impressive teacher she will soon become.”
While Boswell admitted that not being able to attend the conference in person wasn’t ideal, she was happy that she could have her campus supporters there with her.
“…Presenting at Cameron gave people from school the opportunity to come support me. I have a pretty great support system through Cameron,” Boswell said. “Dr. Hodgson helped find new avenues to explore Shakespeare through, and he also helped me become a better writer. Because of him, I will always strive to find new ways to write about Shakespeare.”
After a successful presentation, Boswell is now looking forward to graduation. She plans to teach become a high school English teacher.
“I would also like to continue my education and get a master’s degree,” Boswell said. “Possibly even a Ph.D.”