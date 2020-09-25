If there is one word that best describes Cameron University student Luena Comas’ artwork it might be “layered.” But Comas’ art professor, Monica Lineham has another word that she thinks fits Comas’ work.
“I’ve taught her now for many, many painting classes and I think that Luena’s work is just magical,” Lineham said.
Comas is a self-described “long time student” at Cameron who began her academic life as a biology major but was later “swayed to art.” Comas is a senior pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in painting. A Lawton native, Comas’ said she first took an interest in art as early as second grade.
“She puts together the most creative imagery of any student I’ve seen and it’s all very personal,” Lineham said. “Everything (in her work) has a meaning and we may not necessarily understand that meaning but it comes from her personal experiences.”
On Thursday afternoon, in front of a crowd of around 25 students and faculty, Comas opened her senior art showcase with a gallery talk in the CU Sciences Complex where she discussed her techniques, as well as the inspiration behind some of her work.
For instance, in her Beauty and the Beast inspired piece, Comas’ remarked on how she tried to incorporate aspects from different versions of the tale.
“The title is called ‘A Love Like No Other,’” Comas’ said. “In the different versions of the story they talk about the ring that (Belle) is given. When she gets back to her father’s she has the ring that Beast gave her. Beast tells her ‘when you are ready to come back set this ring on your nightstand and you will be here when you wake up.’ So I incorporated the ring surrounding them.”
For “A Love Like No Other,” Comas used a technique in which she applied a thin layer with very little oil and then added more oil to it.
“This is many, many layers,” Comas said.
In another piece Comas’ created for a class, she gave her take on the “Memento Mori,” a Latin phrase and a reminder of one’s own mortality. In her version, Comas’ incorporated ancient Egyptian iconography.
“I have always been a fan of ancient Egyptian mythology,” Comas said.
The piece, entitled “Memento Mori: Heart’s Judgment,” holds references to Egyptian Gods, Goddesses and the underworld, all open to interpretation.
Comas’ describes her work as “symbolic and surreal,” adding that “the more personal the concept, the more surreal and dreamlike the artwork becomes.” The work earned an honorable mention at Cameron’s First Student Art Competition in 2019.
“I have always been a person with a thirst for knowledge,” Comas said. “It is my constant curiosity and drive for answers that plays a huge role in the creation of my art.
Comas’ work is on display at the CU Sciences Complex.