A pastel portrait by Cameron University Professor of Art Monika Linehan has been selected for inclusion in “Strokes of Genius 11: Finding Beauty,” an annual international drawing competition.
Her artwork, “Red Sky At Morning (Portrait of Nelson)” and artist statement have been published in “Artists Magazine Best of Drawing Winter 2020 Edition.”
Linehan was one of 145 artists from around the world chosen for publication in this annual compilation of the best of international contemporary drawing.
“As a figurative artist, I recently turned my focus to portraiture and the unique beauty found in individual faces,” Linehan said. “‘Red Sky At Morning (Portrait of Nelson)’ is a portrait of a friend who I found to have particularly interesting and challenging features. I wanted to capture Nelson’s focused and stoic nature as well as allude to his past as a sailor.”
She adds that the background is not meant to be an actual landscape; rather, it is a backdrop inspired by the sea and sky in Theodore Gericault’s painting “Raft of the Medusa.” The title of the drawing comes from the old seafarer’s saying, “Red sky at night, sailors delight; red sky at morning, sailors take warning.”
“I enjoy pastels, which I build up in numerous layers using a linear technique,” Linehan said. “This allows the pastels to blend themselves, achieving a richness and depth of color. I also use beautiful, exaggerated color accents for emphasis.”
Linehan joined the Cameron faculty in 2004. She teaches advanced drawing, illustration, and figure drawing as well as all levels of painting. After earning a bachelor of arts degree in studio art from Cameron, she earned a master of fine arts with a concentration in painting and drawing from Southern Methodist University. Linehan was honored with the Hackler Award for Teaching Excellence in November 2013.