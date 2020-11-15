It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. A dark, dark Christmas filled with scandal, perversion and black comedy.
Cameron University’s Department of Art, Music, and Theatre Arts will continue its 2020-21 theatre season this month with a show that has been called both wicked and wickedly funny depending on the reviewer.
In “The Eight: Reindeer Monologues,” scandal erupts at the North Pole when one of Santa’s eight reindeer accuses him of sexual assault. As the media descends upon the event, the other members of the sleigh team demand to share their perspectives. A horrific tale of corruption emerges, which seems to implicate everyone from the littlest elf to the tainted Saint himself.
“It’s a very dark comedy,” Scott Richard Klein, the show’s director, said. “This is not a children’s show. In no way should it be considered a children’s show.”
The show takes a hard, at times uncomfortable, look at rape culture, one that is more relevant than ever, according to Klein.
“One of the things that was most curious to me was how much it resonates with the ‘Me Too’ movements. Vixen has accused Santa of rape, so you have the other reindeer taking up sides,” Klein said.
It’s an unusual season for the university. With COVID-19 still a major concern, Klein said that he and the other faculty members have had to rethink and retool the season to meet safety needs. Since this show consists of monologues, only one actor is ever on stage at a time.
“This is something that we really haven’t done before, but I was looking for something that we could do in this day and age,” Klein said.
Lawtonians Curtis Myers and Ciara Renée were cast in the roles of Dasher and Vixen, respectively. They are joined by Cole Nowlin of Anadarko, as Comet; Aubrey Waxler of Del City, as Blitzen; Connor Reid of Snyder, as Cupid; Mark Branson of Fletcher, as Hollywood (Prancer); Shalyn Bowles of Geronimo, as Dancer; and Dakota Barbee of Walters, as Donner.
“It is a nice mix of students, and a big challenge for everyone,” Klein said. “Monologues are tough. You don’t have anyone up there with you. No one is controlling the pace but you. The show could change nightly depending on the audience response. It’s a well written show in that all of (the reindeer) have very unique personalities.”
Though they have faced many challenges in preparing for their roles, Klein said that each student has risen to meet the occasion. But it isn’t just the folks on stage, the backstage crew have also been hard at work.
“Eric Abbott has done a really good job looking at each of the personalities and designing the costumes,” Klein said.
Abbott, an associate professor in the department, is joined by Assistant Professor Ben Williams as the lighting and scenic designer. They are assisted by a design team made up of Cameron students. Stephanie Sabol, of Lawton, is the stage manager. Sidni Blalock, of Duncan, is the make-up designer and sound board operator; Maliah Davis, of Lawton, is the lighting board operator; Emily Whatley, of Duke, is the scenic charge artist; and Carmen Head, of Alvarado, Texas, is the house manager.
“They have all been working hard,” Klein said.