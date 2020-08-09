DUNCAN — Art is everything that we are. It is an extension of our humanity, our community, our history, our future. Though it can be changed, postponed or moved — it cannot be canceled. And in that spirit, artists carry on, in the face of the unprecedented, and we return, once more, to a season of live music.
Despite the uncertainty that surrounds us every day during this global pandemic, the Chisholm Trail Arts Council has announced its 2020-2021 season of CTAC Live! a series of concerts held every year at the Simmons Center Theater in Duncan.
Lou Bagget was installed as the president of CTAC in July replacing Cyndi Crook. Bagget had previously been serving as Crook’s vice president and has been a member of the CTAC board for two years.
Bagget does not yet know if COVID-19 will ultimately have a detrimental effect on the organization’s membership, but she has already seen it impact sponsorships from local businesses.
“We get some of our funding from different local businesses and some of those businesses have cut back because they are hurting and they don’t have as much budget to work with,” Bagget said. “We are just now kicking off our new season. … I don’t know how it will affect our memberships, which is a large part of our budget.”
Up until recently, Bagget said the council had planned on having a kick-off reception. Typically, the reception also functions as a membership drive according to Baggett. However, that reception was dropped for safety reasons.
“A lot of people were worried about the numbers, so we aren’t doing the reception. But we’re really trying to continue with our year. We’ve had a pretty good run out with our ads in the playbill,” Bagget said.
The announcement of the CTAC Live! season comes less than a month after the council held its annual Arts Explosion, children’s workshop albeit in a subdued setting.
“Even though we spread everyone out and reduced the number of students, it was still a good turnout and they had a good time,” Bagget said.
There are four shows scheduled for the 2020-2021 season: Jason Lyle Black on Sept. 24, “The Music of Mancini” on Nov. 21, “Summer Breeze” on Jan. 22, 2021, and “Lost Shaker of Salt” on March 26, 2021.
“With CTAC Live! it’s a huge auditorium and our numbers are never so big that we sell it out, so we believe that we can separate people enough that they feel comfortable,” Bagget said.
Of course, Bagget acknowledge the possibility that the shows could attract a new crowd this year. With so many events postponed or dropped since March, a live-event starved crowd could certainly make this season one of the most attended in history.
“You just don’t know how people are,” Bagget said. “Maybe people will say ‘we haven’t been to a concert all year, let’s go.’ I hope they show up. We are trying to be safe and follow recommendations, but at the same time we’d like to move on and supply the community with art and music.”
The first show on tap for CTAC Live!, featuring Jason Lyle Black, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Simmons Center Theater, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan. Tickets may be purchased online at chicholmtrailarts.com, along with memberships to the council.