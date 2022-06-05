Tom Cruise has once again felt the need for speed — this time in a slightly older, more mature role that curiously mimics the more mature tone of his decades-later sequel.
“Top Gun Maverick” sees Pete “Maverick” Mitchell back at Fightertown, U.S.A. as a returning Top Gun instructor for the Navy’s most prestigious fighter school. While it features plenty of jaw-dropping action (much of it filmed with practical effects) and that hard-to-reproduce mixture of 80s cheese and American jingoism that made the original so memorable, the sequel is a much more restrained and reserved film that focuses less on the live action G.I. Joe action and more on the emotional and physical toll the operations take on the pilots in the box. Maverick, in particular, undergoes a substantial character arc that traces back to the 1986 original while also filling in enough blanks to make this a self-contained sequel for the random one person in the world who has never seen “Top Gun” in the last 35 years.
The Maverick of 35 years later has embraced the manchild reputation that he was supposed to have shaken off at the end of “Top Gun.” He’s the most decorated and most skilled pilot still flying — second only to Ice Man, of course — which makes him the perfect candidate to teach a group of young Top Gun graduates how to improve their skills even more to take on a dangerous mission. As in the original, the enemy of this film is only vaguely hinted at — with obvious comparisons to Russian or Chinese entities.
The film toys a lot with the idea of Maverick finding his place in a changing Navy — one less focused on individual fighter pilots and more on unmanned programs. It actually feels like the leftover scraps of a previous draft that never went anywhere. As soon as Maverick is back at Top Gun, the film immediately drops any pretense that he can be replaced and is focused solely on how great he is — even 30 years past his prime. There are moments where Maverick borders on being a Mary Sue character, never struggling to overcome any physical obstacle in front of him.
But Maverick’s conflict is mostly internal — a striking contrast to the original, which had the emotional depth — outside of the death of Goose — of a Saturday morning cartoon. The death of Goose still haunts Maverick to this day. He constantly repeats the famous line, “talk to me, Goose,” throughout the film, and much of the secondary conflict is between Maverick and Goose’s son, Rooster. In a way, the entire film is about Maverick mending the fractured relationship with the son of his best friend. It’s almost a father-son reunion film.
The action is some of the best framed aerial combat ever shot, and it’s even more impressive that it was almost all practically shot with real planes. Director Joseph Kosinski needs to hitch his career to Cruise, as two of his best three films, “Top Gun Maverick” and “Oblivion,” have starred the Cruise Missile. Kosinski outclasses the late Tony Scott in every way. The action is well-framed with just the right amount of cuts to really amp up the intensity. The stunts the planes pull are spectacular. The final conflict, which stretches out as an action scene for 25-30 minutes, is filled with amazing aerial dogfighting and combat that is a pure feast for the eyes. The movie might take a while to get to the big action, but when it does, it’s worth the wait.
Cruise and Kosinski smartly opted to focus the story and drama on Maverick’s character. Without him at the core of the film, it simply doesn’t work. “Top Gun Maverick” cannot survive on its flight action alone. It succeeds the most when it’s focused on Maverick trying to overcome literally three decades of PTSD with the assistance of Ice Man. The relationship those two share — along with the briefest of cameo appearances from a post-near death experience Val Kilmer — is heartwarming and emotional in all the right ways.
The supporting cast of characters is a mixed bag. Miles Teller’s aforementioned Rooster is the best of the bunch. He’s also given the most to work with. Glen Powell’s Hangman is positioned as the initial antagonist — a skilled pilot who knows he’s the best and likes to brag about it. But Powell never manages to capture the screen presence of Kilmer’s Ice Man in the previous film. He just acts like a jerk for no real reason. Monica Barbaro’s Phoenix and Lewis Pullman’s Bob round out the supporting cast of fighter pilots.
Curiously missing from the cast is original love interest Kelly McGillis, replaced in this movie by Jennifer Connelly. The change is lateral, from a filmmaking perspective, but Connelly’s Penny is a much better developed character that serves more of a purpose than to hang on Cruise’s arm and look pretty.
Where you fall on this movie may ultimately depend on how much you can stand obvious military propaganda with no pushback. Maverick is the greatest. These Navy pilots are the greatest. Look how great they are. Wouldn’t you want to be a Navy pilot? For most, it won’t be a problem. There’s enough emotional core here in the story of Maverick that the movie doesn’t need any commentary on the military. But for some, it may be a little off-putting. But it’s a “Top Gun” movie. You should know what you’re going to get.
In a way, “Top Gun Maverick” seems like a lost member of a bygone era of Hollywood blockbuster filmmaking. There’s no need for men in tights, no dazzling army of special effects creatures to be mowed down, no final battle between two great men for control of the planet/galaxy/macguffin. It’s a very straightforward action film with a heavy dose of character drama led by one of the most enduring leading men in Hollywood delivering one of his best performances of his career. It might not always succeed with some of its callbacks — though, it does an excellent job of avoiding the blatant nostalgia-bating and pandering that so many of these sequels run with. Instead, it’s a crowd-pleasing experience that relies on the movie star energy of Cruise and some of the finest action filmmaking in the last decade to give Maverick the proper sendoff he deserves.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.