Crossed Hearts made their inaugural visit to Studio Blanket/Tent Fort for this week’s radio show and I’m pretty sure they’ll be back soon and often.
Although far too young to drink, they sure know how to write a song you can imbibe. If you tuned in you heard it and know what I’m talking about: •Crossed Hearts — “Backwoods & Bourbon” — https://youtu.be/hGsDZl0L_tg.
Along with other originals like “Tell Me How It Really Is,” “Grandpa Said” and “My Old Six String,” the gents weren’t afraid to tackle a quick take on a classic that was a fun moment: •Crossed Hearts — “Breakdown” — https://youtu.be/fvbj0cD2tLc.
You can hear they’re having fun. And why wouldn’t they. They’re teenagers after all. Primary singers Billy Davis and Hagen Bass and Caden Herner are all Chattanooga High School students. Co-singer Gracie Lovett was unable to make this week’s show due to being ill. I’m pretty sure a female voice adds flavor to the mix.
Bass, the grandson of former State Sen. Randy Bass and Davis write the main part of the lyrics. They’ve been working together for a year and Herner helped round out the outfit about three months ago. They’ve already begun to gel.
“Me and Billy were hanging out one day at school and next thing you know,” Bass said.
Crossed Hearts made its stage debut at a recent open mic night hosted by Big Pete Piehnik at Red Dirt Reloaded. They made an impression that immediately put them on the fast track to the show. The main point wasn’t lost on Davis.
“It was fun,” he said. “Oh yes, we’ll be back.”
Davis has been playing guitar for 10 years, since he was 7 years old. Bass is the newcomer to the instrument after picking it up last year. Harder picked up the guitar and an interest in playing leads from a very rock and roll inspiration. With his Silvertone Stratocaster copy, he’s become adept at the melodic leads the band’s songs call for.
“I saw Slash and I said ‘I want to do this,’” he said.
The band’s inspirations stem from the red dirt school of Koe Wetzel and Read Southall. But they dig rock and roll and don’t find much discerning the two genres. That’s a perfect fit. Davis said the songs just form themselves.
“Whatever we’re going through, whatever we’re feeling, we write about that,” he said.
Those ingredients mix well with Davis and Bass’ voices and Harder’s guitar voice to twine into that something special Southwest Oklahoma sound. Now, they’re in search of a drummer.
Davis said you can find a recording of him and Bass and an original song called “Hopes & Dreams” on Apple Music. If you want to inquire about that drummer gig or you just want to keep up with these up and comers via their Facebook page. I have a feeling you’ll be hearing a lot about them.
Since we’re in a red dirt mood, have you heard the news about the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival that features the gamut of modern outlaw country and Texas music?
Following years of success of Rocklahoma, the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds will have a special pre-festival party June 5 that kicks off the weekend of music and camping event for the outlaw in all of us. It features more than 25 acts including headlining sets from legendary outlaw artists Willie Nelson & Family and Hank Williams Jr. along with performances from Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, Margo Price, Randy Rogers Band, Shooter Jennings, Parker McCollum and many more.
Presale passes are available with early bird prices on-sale to the public today. Weekend General Admission Passes start at $89.50 with reserved seating starting at $159.50. VIP packages, starting at $469.50, include up-close reserved seating and VIP parking plus access to the Red River Saloon with private, unplugged sessions with select artists (to be announced), catering, water and soft drinks throughout the weekend. Tent and RV camping options also available. Additionally, Born & Raised has partnered with GovX to provide discounted passes for military and first responders starting at $79.50.
The Friday night pre-party on June 5 will be available to anyone with a weekend pass; lineup details coming soon. To sign up for the presale, viewfull pricing and package details, and to purchase passes, go to www.bornandraisedfestival.com. Payment plans available.
Local live music
Apache Hotel & Casino, 2315 E. Gore, 9 p.m, Friday and Saturday: Waylon Holley; Thursday: Smilin’ Bob English Band; Disco Night every Friday, 8 p.m. to midnight; Comedy Night every Saturday, 7-10 p.m.; Dance Night every Saturday, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Event Center: 7:30 p.m., Feb. 13: Ronnie Milsap; March 14: The Gathering EDM Night; March 20: Easton Corbin; April 2: America. 21-and-up.
Wichita Sounds Band Dance, 911 NW Hilltop Drive. Each Friday, 7 — 10 pm. Traditional country, early rock-’n’-roll, and ballroom. Seven dollar entry includes soft drinks and potluck snacks. No smoking, No alcohol. Everyone welcome. 580-450-7063
BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, free. 536-9700: Frank & Friends Musical Entertainers.
Cooperton Senior Citizens 2nd and 4th Saturday Dance, Cooperton School. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Kenneth Boyd, 580-639-2776: live band, free refreshments, family-friendly, smoke and alcohol free.
Chianti Wine Bar, 5370 Cache Road, 366-3057, 7-10 p.m., Friday: TBD; 7-10 p.m., Saturday: TBD.
Park Tavern, 198 E. Lake Drive, Medicine Park, live music and karaoke; medicineparktavern.com. Friday, 8 p.m.: Ryan Oldham w/ Noah Bowman; Saturday, 8 p.m.: TBD.; Sunday Funday, 3 p.m.: TBD.
Red Dirt Reloaded, 6425 Cache Road, 580-699-3478. Live music Friday 9 p.m.: TBD; Saturday, 8 p.m.: TBD; Thursday, 8-11 p.m.: every first and third Thursday, Open Mic Night with Big Pete Piehnik & Magic 95.3 FM, every second and four, Karaoke Dude.
Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan, live music begins at 9 p.m., alternative/metal/hardcore/punk. Live music Friday 9:30 p.m.: Revolution X and Index Paradox, Saturday, 10 p.m.: Trigger the Dead, Blackstar Republic, New Day Falls; Sunday, 8 p.m.: Dead at the Head; May 21: Black Flag Punk Icons, $22.
Guitar Bar, 1816 S. 11th, Monday: TBD; Tuesday: karaoke; Wednesday: acoustic open mic with Kris Brown; Thursday: acoustic with TBD; Friday, 9 p.m.: live music, Guitar Bar house band, Ralph Spears and the Coalition with Paul Lopez; Saturday 9 p.m.: TBD; Sunday: 7 p.m.: acoustic jam night with Tony Garrison.
Bullpen, 11822 NW McClung Road, 592-5451, Friday, 10 p.m.: TBD; Saturday, 8 p.m.: TBD; Wednesday, 8 p.m.: Hump Day Jam TBD; Thursday: free billiards.
Fubar Saloon, No. 4 W. Lee, 699-3550, Friday, 9 p.m.: TBD; Saturday, 10 p.m.: TBD.
Wall Street Bar, 23 N. 7th, Duncan, 580-255-7780, Friday, 9 p.m.: DJ Hollywood; Saturday, 8 p.m.: TBD.
Robinson’s Landing Marina & BBQ, north side of Lake Lawtonka, 1 mile west of Ann’s Country Kitchen to Lawtonka Road and down the shore line, free and open to the public, Friday, 6 p.m.: TBD; Saturday, 7 p.m.: TBD.