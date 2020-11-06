Things have come a long way in a year for Brandon Cramer and his home studio at 1121 Recordings.
For one, the converted garage has now been turned into a solid studio space filled with instruments and tools of creative ingenuity. There’s also a stinky couch that’s housed a few sleepy musicians since taking its place.
The COVID-19 slowdown in late-spring offered opportunity to construct the room. With a little bit of hard work and the rush of activity, Cramer said he’s set up a studio he’d like to record in before doing it himself.
As he sits at his console outfitted with updated Reaper recording technology and he contemplates what’s probably the most important piece of gear inside, his answer could at first be surprising. That’s if you haven’t spent a lot of time around musicians.
“The real hero in the studio is the Scentsy,” he said. “I get a lot of stinky band guys in here. I am a stinky band guy.”
Cramer is a band guy. He’s been a stalwart riffmeister around here from his teens as part of Handguns & Debauchery and grown into a soundforce generator with his bandmates in Allusion. Another new gem from the latter was played for the columnist and, as I’ve written with every earlier track I’ve heard from their upcoming five song EP, they are breaking ground in creating something that combines their heavy heritage with ambience, tenor and tone. Pencil it in as the 2021 album of the year.
Another gem I’m hoping we’ll be premiering on the radio show and featuring in the column in the near future is a track by Shawn Barfield called “Horizon.” Atmospheric vocals recorded in a short period of time take a turn into Chino Moreno via the “Around the Fur” period of the Deftones’ catalog. The riffs are mighty, atmospherics hallucinatory at points and the production sounds top of the line.
Cramer said the collaboration with Barfield took about eight hours to get to its current point. Although the program produced drums sound natural and hit the mark, he said he’s wanting to bring in a live drummer to provide that organic punch the song calls for.
Finding that right ingredient to push something past a basic level and into the next realm is part of the joy of producing, according to Cramer. Part of that means putting together the best tools you can to get that optimum impact. That’s why he’s been working hard to improve the studio in every step. It doesn’t always mean the top of the line gear but learning how to work your gear to the top of your abilities.
“The biggest investment you can make is in yourself,” he said. “The last three years of my life have been spent watching educational videos on studio stuff.”
Those studies have paid off. If you tuned into Thursday night’s show, you heard a world premiere track from Drop Dead Dammit called “Plague Rat.” Cramer produced their three-song EP earlier this year but the band has returned to record two new songs for inclusion. Cramer said he’s figured out a lot of things and can’t wait to remix the earlier tracks. Check out the original version of “Leather Apron” — https://youtu.be/lFC0vcSg6p0.
Another song that premiered was “Decide to Die” from the recently released self-titled five-song EP by Desecration Conflict. The marks hit on this collection are high hurdles to climb. This band topped all — https://youtu.be/bqi1YqpCTZg.
During the recording process, Cramer’s tenacity for getting perfection from the performers paid off in spades.
One of the reasons for the album’s clarity among a whirlwind of fierce sounds is the mix work Lawton native Mychal Soto put out from his Slamnasium Studios in Oklahoma City. Cramer, who often provides editing work for Soto, said they have really pushed each other as they work together. Soto, too, is juggling his production work with the growing popularity of his band Strangled. Since posting to YouTube on Sept. 12, this video has gained over 112,000 views by Wednesday of this week: •Strangled — “Defect” — https://youtu.be/q5cfEgpwCE4.
“He’s really, really easy to work with,” Cramer said. “His recordings are phenomenal.”
Bridging distance between musicians is one of the perks from modern technology. It allows Cramer and Soto to work with each other from their respective homes.
Known primarily for recording heavy music, Cramer is wanting to bridge into producing other styles of music. On the lookout for projects, Cramer said he’s ready to work. I’m looking at you Dani Carson, Takeez, Big Pete Piehnik and many others!
“I just enjoy music,” he said.
You can contact Cramer and 1121 Recordings via the Facebook page.
It’s easy to have lost it in the wake of this year’s full 13 song LP release ”sHoRtYdEuCe” album, but Takeez has put out a killer small collection called ”The Elements.” Check out this standout local artists’ music: https://shortydeuce.bandcamp.com/.
The jazzy dream found in “Miles” with its bristling backbeat under a bubbly backdrop is peak. And it’s the first track. It works as perfect backbone to closing track “Coco.” Tied together with “Heaven’s Eyes,” the 70s R&B and soul vibe is masterfully renditioned but refreshed.
With a setting of sparse music and a subtle, soulful chorus singing the title “Smoke,” Takeez unleashes a torrent of passion, prose and precise imagery to strip away the smokescreen and push its message of truth is as “American as cherry pie.” This is punk, political, powerful rock and roll. That’s beyond a genre, it’s something a step beyond the pale and worth hearing for yourself.
Just like the musician who makes it happen.
This week’s selection for the Songs from the Sequestration is “the Day of the Sick song that never was,” according to the late and legendary punk band’s former drummer Robert Duncan. Now living and teaching in Albuquerque, N.M., he’s returned to his punk rock roots with some new music.
This instrumental was recorded in one take with him playing guitar and then drums. In a week that feels like some sort of cosmic boiling point, this 2:45 of sonic reduction turned fury hits the spot: •Reverend Jones and the Koolaid Choir — “Election Night of the Living Dead” — https://youtu.be/pxBlta4hClU.
This week’s 203rd edition of Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist, traveled to Brandon Cramer’s 1121 Recordings studio for a trip into the sounds of upcoming new heavy releases from the local scene. It proved to be a good time with many shared laughs with the guest.
Cramer guested for Jokey and offered up a “Dad joke” du jure. Here’s the punchline that’s sure to be a hit with the kids:
“You stay here and I’ll go on a head.”
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.