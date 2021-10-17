It’s the end of an era for James Bond.
The oft-delayed “No Time to Die” has finally arrived, and it provides the bittersweet closure for this tenure of 007 that everyone expected, but were not prepared for. Daniel Craig’s final outing as the suave, yet brutal secret agent is perhaps his most emotional adventure since the days of Timothy Dalton in the late 1980s. It’s a fitting end for perhaps the best run of Bond movies under one actor and presents a clean slate for the franchise’s future.
The events of this film tie directly into Craig’s last Bond flick, “Spectre,” so it’s almost required viewing for “No Time to Die” — even if it’s the worst Craig Bond film, hands down. After trying to settle down in a quiet life with his love, Léa Seydoux’s Madeline Swann, Bond is ambushed by assassins while visiting the grave of Vesper Lynd. He blames Swann, the daughter of the enigmatic Mr. White, and leaves her despite her pleas of innocence.
Five years later, Bond has officially retired from MI6, but is brought back into the fold by old friend and CIA agent Felix Lighter who warns him about Project Heracles, a nanomachine virus that can infect anyone, but only target certain people for death. It’s perhaps the most ridiculous plot device in Craig’s run, but still pales in comparison to some of the more ridiculous villain schemes in the Bond franchise.
As Bond works to uncover the plot, he’s reunited with Swann — this time, with a daughter with a striking resemblance to the secret agent. Though she denies the girl is Bond’s kid, it’s hard to think otherwise with her deep blue eyes and blonde hair that were the striking, controversial physical attributes of Craig’s Bond when he was first announced. It’s kind of humorous that his last film uses the very same physical traits that made people unsure of his casting before “Casino Royale” as a major plot point.
The Bond franchise has been known for its “Bond Girls” just as much as the man playing the titular character. Most have been nothing more than attractive trophies for Bond to seduce before completing his mission. But in what seems almost as a direct reaction to the “Me Too” movement, “No Time to Die” pivots away from that series “mainstay” — if you can call sexual assault a “mainstay” — and empowers the woman characters in ways that no other Bond film has done in the past.
Lashana Lynch continues her rise to prominence following 2018’s “Captain Marvel” with her turn as new 007 Nomi. Yes, 007 is now a woman — at least for this continuity. For the first time in franchise history, someone other than James Bond holds the 007 identity. Lynch is cool and calculated in her role, portraying a woman in no way afraid to mix it up with the men and hold her own in a vicious firefight. It’s a shame this run is ending, as she deserves her own sequel in the role of 007.
Fellow actress Ana de Armas might feature prominently in the movie’s marketing, but she has only a small role in the middle of the second act. Armas is best known for being an attractive face, but she shines in her limited action scenes. Thankfully, the movie handles her better than most secondary Bond girls in the franchise — those who often end up dead in gruesome ways — and she provides a pivotal role in helping Bond’s mission. It’s a shame she wasn’t in the movie more, as she stands as one of the highlights.
“No Time to Die” finally found that perfect balance between the raw grittiness of Craig’s Bond in his earlier films like “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace” — the former of which still remains the best in his tenure — with the more camp-filled over-the-top nature of the preceding franchise entries. “Skyfall” tried to strike that balance, but fell short. “No Time to Die” nails it, focusing on a much more emotional and raw James Bond while still holding onto those crazed villain plans fueled by secret organizations.
Rami Malek’s scarred Safin is a haunting villain — one that mirrors Bond in more ways than needed for the stereotypical, “we’re not so different” speech that he inevitably gives. His goals are brutal and horrifying, but have a certain justification to them beyond just being evil for the sake of evil. He’s certainly one of the better villains of Craig’s run.
The movie is a bit bloated in its runtime, approaching three hours by the time the credits finish rolling. It can be an exhausting adventure, as the film globetrots to some amazing destinations with beautiful visuals. The story beats are a little worn at this point. Craig’s Bond has retired at least four times over the course of five films. We never really get to see him in his prime after the two-part origin story of “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace,” which is a shame. But even coming out of retirement endlessly, Craig’s portrayal provided a more grounded and introspective Bond that we might not ever see again. It’s the end of an era, but it’s been an amazing era to behold.
“No Time to Die” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.