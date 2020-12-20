DUNCAN — Staff members at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center are gearing up for their next Cowpokes and Brushstrokes session starting at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.
Cowpokes and Brushstrokes is a family-focused program for children ages 2 to 4. Participants and their parent or caregiver create various art projects and engage in a fun music and story time. Openings are still available for the next session, and pre-registration is required.
“This program introduces hand-eye coordination techniques and incorporates shapes and textures into the art projects,” said Leah Mulkey, the center’s assistant executive director.
Participants complete art projects using a variety of mediums including paint, dough, beans, beads, and more. Each session is different, and the goal is to give participants a fun, unique and engaging project that helps them develop self-confidence and social skills.
“We have a theme for every session,” Mulkey said. “Last session, two of our themes were the Three Little Pigs and Jack and the Bean Stalk.”
During story time for the Three Little Pigs session, participants created bracelets to help them engage with the story.
“As we read the story, the kids put beads on their bracelet to symbolize different parts of the story,” Mulkey said. “For example, each time the big bad wolf tried to blow down a pig’s house, the kids would put a wolf charm on their bracelet. By the end of the story, they had a bracelet they could wear.”
Cowpokes is a 45-minute session every Monday for eight weeks. It is $24 for one child and $16 for any additional child. Heritage Center members get a discounted price of $16 and any additional child is $8. The Heritage Center’s trained educators, Mary Lowry, Maria McRoy and Edie Stewart lead the program. An adult must stay with the participants during the entire session.
For more information about Cowpokes and Brushstrokes or to register, call 252-6692 or email leah@onthechisholmtrail.com.