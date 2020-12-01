The Pro Musica choir was to perform “Sing a Song of Christmas” at the Eisenhower Middle School Auditorium on Thursday. Instead, the concert was canceled due to a surge in COVID cases. Front row from left: Sahona Littig-Albin, Jessica Martin, Deb Flores, Jamie Hatcher, Brenda Curry, Melanie Coons, Lynda Andrews, Aly Bishop and Yiuka Little. Back row: Jonathan Moots, Tom Willoughby, Richard Van Horn, Allen Faries, Ted Stevens, Greg Erway, Eric Malone, Shaun Calix and Nancy Willoughby. Not pictured are Philip Markley and Lorenzo Butler.