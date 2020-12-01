COVID-19 just might end up being the Grinch that stole Christmas this year.
After deliberations, Lawton Pro Musica has decided to cancel its seasonal concert that was originally planned for Thursday at the new Eisenhower Middle School auditorium.
Tom Willoughby, the group’s co-conductor, said that the members were looking forward to the being the first group to perform in the new auditorium. But as COVID cases climbed in the community,
Willoughby thought it was best to cancel the concert.
“The safety of our singers and audience members is our top priority,” Willoughby said. “We look forward to a time we can once again present beautiful music to our community. Thank you for your support.”
Willoughby made the decision to cancel the concert after speaking with Mike Neff at First Baptist Church of Lawton who had just made the decision to cancel the annual Living Christmas Tree, another local tradition.
The Living Christmas Tree is a staple for the church, but due to concerns over the surge in cases, Neff, who directs the event, chose to make the call to cancel the event.
“First Baptist Church Lawton has a deep love for our community. In light of recent health concerns, we have canceled our live production of this year’s Living Christmas Tree and will offer an exciting alternative,” Neff said in a press release.
The church will show “Always a King” featuring Blake and Jenna Bohlerjack at 1 p.m. Dec. 13 on KSWO and at 6 a.m. Christmas Day on KSWO.
This would have been the 40th year for The Living Christmas Tree.
The ongoing pandemic has caused the cancelation of a number of shows and concerts this year and forced others into virtual environments. Willoughby hopes that Lawton Pro Musica can return in 2021. Neff is also hopeful that the Living Christmas Tree can return next December.