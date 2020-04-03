Just when things were getting interesting for the psychedelic red dirt four-piece Cashroh, the curse of the coronavirus cashed in its chips and momentarily crushed some dreams.
The band — Kerry Hartman, vocals/guitar; Ben Ellis, bass/vocals; Clay Commings, lead guitar; and Nathan Red Elk, drums — were scheduled to tour out west culminating with shows at Los Angeles, Calif., at the legendary Rainbow Bar & Grill and the Whiskey-A-Go Go.
Ellis said that, with his job, April was the only extended stretch he could take off and tour. They had shows lined up throughout Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. One gig was a headlining spot in The Range arena in Las Cruces, N.M.
“It really sucks,” Commings said. “I understand it’s necessary to keep people healthy, but from a musician’s point of view, we really were looking forward to the upcoming shows and then they get cancelled. So it’s a big disappointment to get that news.”
Ellis said a bright spot is the band has been tentatively rescheduled for an Oct. 2 at the Whiskey to open for Powerman 5000. That’s if things return to normal. Even if they do, he said the band is kind of in a financial hole.
“We spent several hundred in tour merch including tour shirts with all the tour venues printed on the back for a tour that won’t happen,” Ellis said. “We can’t recoup any of the loss because nobody is booking for an undetermined about of time.”
Cashroh performed last weekend as part of #VirtualSoundemoniumFest. Ellis said over 600 people viewed their livestream performance. They’ll be hosting another at 5 p.m. Saturday from the band’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cashrohofficial/.
People can download the band’s album on the website www.cashroh.com. or get hard copies and shirts, hoodies, stickers and koozies by calling 580-284-6449 and they’ll get delivered or sent to them, Ellis said.
Brandynn “Dammit” Garcia of Drop Dead Dammit joined the columnist last week for an interview with KSWO TV’s Will Hutchison to promote the #VirtualSoundemoniumFest movement. He and his bandmates are planning to do their live show as part of the extravaganza at 7 p.m. Saturday. Here’s the Coronapalooza event link: https://www.facebook.com/events.
Garcia said he’s also planning on putting on an acoustic solo performance in coming days where he plays some cool cover songs you might not expect.
Big Pete Piehnik will kick things off this weekend at 7 p.m. tonight with a Facebook live performance from his living room. You can view it from his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pete.piehnik, and it will be linked to the column’s Facebook page as well.
Jared Rosin & The Shuffle will be performing at 7:30 p.m. today, live from the Longhouse with a virtual tip bucket for the staff of Christie’s Bar in Altus where they had been scheduled to perform: https://www.facebook.com/jaredrosinandtheshuffle/.
More acts are signing up and will be updated at the radio show/column’s Facebook page.
Bravo to the musicians who kicked things off last weekend: Ray Bordelon, Dave Smith and Ray Miller, Ryan Tyler, Dave Laurence, Francis “Franky Furious” Balliet & Family, Bannister Chaava, Jacob Moore, Cotton White, Caleb McGee and the gents from Cashroh. Many thanks to David Dodson and Dayton Keel for their Sunday performance and to the gents in Backwash who made video of their recent concert opening for Texas Hippie Coalition available as part of the fest.
All you local musicians, especially those who have made their presence known on Magic 95.3 FM’s Today’s Best Soundemonium! and The Lawton Constitution’s weekly Soundemonium Musaic column are asked to participate. Along with live performances, you can set up watch parties for your YouTube links if you’re an artist who’s music doesn’t lend well for live performance. It’s literally about getting the music heard and flowing to your audience and finding new audiences during our time of seeming captivity.
But if you can perform concerts from your home or practice spaces, acoustic or full on electric, do it and let me know so I can spread the word. All genres, all styles. Stream the performances via your artist Facebook pages through Facebook Live or through YouTube or however works best.
Put on these shows throughout the extent of the shutdown currently underway. Play as many of these shows as you wish, for as long as it takes.
Put up an online tip jar or link to a PayPal or other online money transfer system and raise money for you and for your favored venues. I’m suggesting split any funds raised 50/50.
As things continue with this evolving production, here’s a way to set up an online tip jar: https://www.paypal.com/us/home. You can also try Venmo and Facebook allows people to send you money directly. There are other options but here’s a good starting point.
Just let me know when you’re playing, what time and send me a link to how people can watch. You can contact me through Facebook or via my email: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
I’ll share on the Today’s Best Soundemonium Musaic Facebook page, my personal page (Scott WHole Rains) and over a dozen music oriented groups, some of which are national while others cater locally. All I’m asking in return is that any of these shows make sure to put #VirtualSoundemoniumFest in your links.
We’re all relying on the arts, be it music, movies or mosaics. Let’s support these artists. It’s more than a hobby. For many, it’s a living.
I’m posting the Facebook Live videos of the performances to the Today’s Best Soundemonium Musaic Facebook page so you can catch what you may have missed or listen to these great artists again and again: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
All of last week’s performances are there including a group-written song performed by The Constitution’s Gary Reddin. Cool stuff in weird times.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains