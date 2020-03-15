Easton Corbin has a special connection to the military. The son of a military veteran, the best-selling country singer often performs on military bases and recently partnered with Companions for Heroes, an organization that provides companion animals to active duty and veteran military members.
Corbin has performed at Fort Sill in the past and will be returning to the area Friday when he performs at the Apache Casino Hotel. Corbin, whose latest tour kicked off last week, is excited to be coming back to Lawton after a few years away.
“Oklahoma is one of my favorite places to play,” Corbin said.
Corbin said he has a lot of fans in Oklahoma and the surrounding states and it’s always an honor to play “in the south.”
“You guys got your own vibe down there. And it’s a great vibe. Y’all just love country music and you’re just always so passionate about it,” Corbin said.
On the heels of his most recent hit “Somebody’s Gotta Be Country,” Corbin has been hard at work in the studio wrapping up his fourth studio album. As his latest tour gets underway, Corbin said he is excited to share some of the new songs from the album live at his upcoming shows.
“We’ll kick the show off with ‘Somebody’s Gotta Be Country,’ and then will scatter the hits in there and play some new stuff folks haven’t heard yet,” Corbin said.
Fans can expect the new album to be released sometime in April or May, he said. Fans who get a chance to see him in concert before then will get special sneak peaks of some of the upcoming singles off the album.
Corbin is particularly excited about the opportunity to return to Lawton and hopes that his military and veteran fans can make it out to the show.
“It’s one of my favorite things to be able to play and support and entertain our military members and veterans and first responders,” Corbin said.
Since releasing his first album nearly a decade ago, Corbin has enjoyed a steady stream of No. 1 country hits and has won much critical acclaim. And while recording albums and meeting some of his own country music heroes has meant a lot to him, his favorite aspect is still touring.
“I just love being out on the road,” Corbin said. “It gets in your blood. It’s one of my favorite things to do. When I’m playing a live performance and feeling that energy and that love from the crowd, there’s nothing like it.”
For all his fans in Southwest Oklahoma Corbin had one last piece of advice.
“Don’t miss it cause we’re gonna have a great time out there.”
If you’d like more information about the upcoming concert, please visit apachecasinohotel.com/events.