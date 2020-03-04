This year’s Game Developers Conference in San Francisco was indefinitely postponed late last week — two weeks ahead of opening in mid-March.
Ongoing fears of the Coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease forced organizers to move the conference to an undetermined date later this summer. In a statement released Friday, GDC organizers thanked everyone involved with the conference, admitting this was a difficult decision, but one that needed to be made.
“Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors and event partners, we’re genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time,” the statement reads. “We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and share more information about our plans in the coming weeks.”
The decision was swift, but not completely unsurprising. The coronavirus has already appeared on the west coast, claiming the lives of at least six individuals in the past week. A gathering of nearly 30,000 people in San Francisco could have been prime ground for the virus to spread — especially as the conference would host individuals from across the globe.
Conference organizers were supported in their decision by numerous partners and exhibitors, including Sony and Microsoft, had already announced they were pulling out due to fears of the virus. Sony’s announcement was especially notable, as many believed the Japanese electronics giant would announce the first concrete details of the PlayStation 5 at the conference. Publishers Electronic Arts and Activision had always announced they would not send any representatives.
Organizers for GDC announced any registered conference and expo attendees would receive full refunds for badge purchases. Conference speakers who prepared presentations in video form will be available online, via the GDC YouTube channel. Those presentations will also be added to the free section of the GDC online vault.
The conference’s associated awards show, the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards, will be streamed on Twitch during the week of the event, “so that our community can continue to honor and celebrate its best games.”
Other participants, including Microsoft, have announced they will livestream additional planned presentations throughout the coming days and weeks, so that everyone can get a chance to enjoy the hard work of so many developers.
Obviously, GDC organizers made the right choice to cancel, or at least postpone, this year’s conference. The event is not nearly as flashy or as headline-grabbing as the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June, but it provides a lot of great networking opportunities for hardware manufacturers, development studios and independent developers. As many as 30,000 individuals attend the GDC each year. In many ways, it sets the tone for what to expect for the remainder of the year. But none of that is worth the potential risk to the health of any attendees. Video games — or the discussion of video games — is not worth the threat of potential transmission and spread of COVID-19.
Now, the industry’s eyes have turned to the Electronic Software Association, as it balances the merits of hosting E3 in June. That’s still three months away, and a lot can change with the spread of the virus between now and then. But many have already started calling for the cancellation — or postponement — of E3 in order to give everyone time to recover. The expo isn’t on good footing in the first place, and this might be a good time to take a step back and reevaluate its future.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.