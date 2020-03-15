Concerts for Easton Corbin, scheduled for Friday, and America, scheduled for April 2 at Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton are being postponed by the respective bands and being rescheduled, the casino announced Friday.
The statement from the band America reads: “In an effort to do our part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus among our fans and the country at large, the band America has made the decision to postpone shows booked for the coming weeks. We will do everything possible to reschedule when feasible. We encourage everyone to stay informed and follow the advice of the medical community to keep themselves healthy at this time.”
Once new dates have been confirmed for Easton Corbin and America, Apache Casino Hotel will automatically transfer all tickets to the new performance dates and guests will retain the same seats they originally purchased. Guests also will have the option to receive a full refund of their purchase so long as the request is made before April 30.
Updated details with the new performance dates will be sent to Guests through an email from ETIX customer support, the casino’s ticketing company. For guests who paid cash for their tickets at Apache Casino Hotel and wish to have their purchase refunded, guests will need to bring their tickets and valid ID to the casino cage in person to obtain a cash refund. Cash refunds will only be given to the person whose name appears as the original purchaser of the tickets.
“We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate the understanding and support of our guests,” said Lynn Ray, general manager. “We wish good health for everybody and look forward to seeing you at our future shows at Apache Casino Hotel.”
Apache Casino Hotel’s next concert is “The Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th Anniversary with Special Guest Star Barry Bostwick” scheduled for Saturday, May 16.
Concert listings can be found at www.apachecasinohotel.com.