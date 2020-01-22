Shalla Orndorff learned how to bake from the experts.
Orndorff, who grew up in the Philippines, moved with her family to Guam, where her grandparents lived, when she was 9 years old.
Orndorff said that while in Guam, her mother worked in a bakery and when the owners found out that she was interested in baking, they taught her many traditions.
“I now run a catering business from home and work at Lawton Public Schools too,” she said. “My husband and daughter also work at LPS, so we all stay busy.”
“Every Christmas, all of my family cooks,” Orndorff said. “We begin cooking days before the actual holiday and have fun getting together and being creative. I hope everyone enjoys this cake recipe.”
Orndorff shares her recipe for taro root cake.
Ube Cake (Filipino Purple Yam Cake)
Ingredients:
Cake Batter:
Step 1
• 2 1/2 cups cake flour
• 2 1/2 tsp baking powder
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1/3 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 cup canola oil
• 1/2 cup milk
• 6 egg yolks
• 1/2 cup ube jam
• 2 tsp ube extract
• purple gel food coloring (optional)
Step 2
• 6 pcs egg whites
• 1 tsp cream of tartar
• 3/4 cup granulated sugar
Ube Buttercream Icing:
• 2 cups powdered sugar
• pinch salt
• 2 cups unsalted butter
• 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
• ube extract to taste
Instructions
For the Ube Cake:
Preheat your oven to 350F. Place parchment paper on four 8-inch round baking pans.
Using a standup mixer, add all ingredients in Step 1 and set aside.
Using a standup mixer, add all ingredients in Step 2 until you reach stiff peaks. Slowly fold in mixed Step 1 ingredients.
Transfer the batter to prepared pans and bake for 30-35 mins.
Put the pans upside down on a cooling rack and cool completely.
For the Ube Buttercream Icing:
Whip icing ingredients until flavor is fully incorporated.
Using a spatula, fill and decorate with frosting as desired.
Another name for Ube is Taro Root. You can purchase Ube ingredients at an Asian specialty store.
