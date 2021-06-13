Sherri Conwell was a hyperactive child. When she was as young as 5, she was bouncing off the walls, dashing up and down the yard and blowing through her parent’s house like a tornado.
Her mother was at a loss, but the pediatrician recommended getting Conwell involved in an activity or hobby to help her burn off that excess energy.
Her mother was a seamstress for a ballet company. She created tutus for dancers. Conwell’s siblings had taken dance. So it seemed only natural that her mother try and foster an interest in dance within the overactive Conwell.
Her mother didn’t know it then, but that was the beginning of a passion that would follow Conwell for the rest of her life.
“My sister, Jan, was a dancer in the civic ballet. We never really competed against each other because she was five years older than me, but she was an inspiration to me,” Conwell said. “I never had any expectations of being better than her, but just seeing her there, up on the stage, was an inspiration to me.”
Conwell is a household name among the Lawton dance community. The founder of Sherri’s Dance Center, she has taught dance in the city for over three decades. Thousands of children have come through her studio over the years, and in each of them she sees a little of herself at that age — young, full of energy and obsessed with the motions and movement of dance.
One of those former students, Allee Blake Passmore, grew up to return to the studio and teach dance alongside Conwell.
“Allee, she’s like my second daughter. She grew up in the studio,” Conwell said. “She’s such a special person.”
When Conwell decided earlier this year that her body was telling her it was time to hang up her dance shoes, she knew that Passmore was the rightful heir to the studio.
“The time was right, the person was right, so I chose to sell,” Conwell said.
Conwell opened the studio in 1982, shortly after getting married. Her husband, Robert, was her inspiration. He also helped her setup that first studio through a $5,000 loan on his life insurance policy.
The studio moved from place to place for several years.
“We rented places for ever and ever until one day Robert just said, ‘you know, if you’re going to really do this, we should buy some property.’ So that’s how the studio came to be where it is now,” Conwell said.
Sherri’s Dance Center is an unassuming building on Southwest E Avenue. The outward façade belays the magic that happens within. Inside there is a studio space and then a space designed to feel like a theatrical stage.
“It’s small, but not so small that you can’t move across the floor and get really sweaty, but then the other half is exactly the same size as the theatre floor, like from curtain to curtain and front to back. I wanted to do that because it makes it easier for the dancers to transition to the theatre space,” Conwell said.
While Conwell won’t be stepping away completely, her partial retirement is still bittersweet. The studio has been her home for nearly her entire adult life.
“Robert and I have been married for 40 years, I’ve taught dance for 39, I think it’s part of the way that I remember how long I’ve been married,” Conwell said.
That legacy will not be retired. Passmore has agreed to not change the studio’s name.
“It’s still going to be Sherri’s Dance Center even though I’m not there anymore. I was so touched by that,” Conwell said.
In her final performance in charge of the studio, dozens of students expressed how much Conwell had meant to them in a moment that brought her to tears. It was a fitting end to a career that has impacted thousands of young dancers.
“My gosh, it was one of those moments where you don’t realize what you mean to people until they are all right there in front of you. I’ve been really blessed. I’ve got a great family, great friends, and I’ve had a great career.”
While she is stepping down from her role as the studio’s matriarch, Conwell will continue to help Passmore.
For now, she plans to enjoy the time she has with her husband and children. Knowing that, every now and then, that precocious young child with too much energy is going to come leaping out of her, and she might just have to get up and dance.