Two chimneys are all the remain of the old Trading Post at the Museum of the Great Plains. Bill Bailey, the man in charge of building the new post, will be working to replace the post throughout the next two years.
Master Builder Bill Bailey and his protege, Josh Nelson, work to start the engine on Bailey’s sawmill at the Museum of the Great Plains. The two will be sawing wood for the floor of the new Trading Post at the museum, set to be finished next September.
Bill Bailey uses repurposed stone from the old Trading Post at the Museum of the Great Plains to build new stone supports and foundation. Bailey expects to start putting down new lumber for the improved post this week.
It’s a hot morning in August, and outside the Museum of the Great Plains, the air is filled with the smell of gasoline. Bill Bailey, the man in charge of building the museum’s new Trading Post, is getting ready to fire up his sawmill for the first time in a month.
After filling the mill with gasoline, spilling some and expressing great contempt for “modern gas cans,” he and his assistant begin the slow process of turning on the mill’s engine with a starter pull. As Bailey expected, it takes several minutes to get it going.
The wood-cutting comes after months of demolition, and weeks spent putting down foundations for a new Trading Post at the museum. The project has been years in the making, and Bailey hopes to start putting down the flooring of the new post this week.
Bailey and Nelson have been building support beams on the grounds of the recently-demolished trading post main building. All that’s left of the original post are two stone chimneys, with broken facings lurching dangerously toward collapse.
“I didn’t realize how bad a shape the facings were in,” Bailey said. “That’s actually good for us, since I was going to have to tear them down anyway. This just makes it easier.”
The stone from the facings will be used to build up the tops of the chimneys. Each one will need to be three feet higher, in order to make the fireplaces draw more properly and prevent the building from filling with smoke.
Bailey said that no new stone will need to be purchased for the project, with all the stone needed being taken from other parts of the building that have already been taken down.
Repurposed stone was already used to build the foundation of the building. The stone supports hide a skeleton of rebar, just as the wood flooring will hide the metal beam that stretches across the building.
“Some of the modern stuff we need to have of course, but we’re going to make sure you can’t see that,” Bailey said. “Nothing that offends the eye, or takes away from the historical accuracy.”
Historical accuracy is something Bailey is extremely passionate about. According to him, many builders would be happy to have the building look right to a layman. Bailey wants something beyond that.
“A conventional builder would come in and build this thing conventionally,” Bailey said. “This building is as much as piece of art as it is a building. It’s a way to teach history. People believe what you show them.”
Bailey’s work has been slowed down considerably by Oklahoma’s extreme summer heat. Work stops around noon everyday, and Bailey gets started, alone, at 4 a.m. most days, but he still loses time.
“We’re working six-hour days right now, we used to do eight,” Bailey said. “It’s slowing us down.”
The project is still expected to be finished around September of next year, despite delays due to weather. Currently, Bailey is in the first phase of building, reconstructing the main buildings on the post. He’s starting with the largest building, and will make his way to the bunkhouse next, which he intends to rebuild from the ground up, keeping none of the original building.
“The bunkhouse is the most personally offensive building here, to my eye. Everything about it is wrong,” Bailey said.
Phase two of the building process will be rebuilding the towers at the front-end of the post, and the fencing around it. Bailey said he hopes to start that process next year.
Bailey’s love of history drives everything he does. He says he feels a duty to create something accurate, both in look and feel. Some of the details may be lost on someone who doesn’t have an untrained eye, but for Bailey, the air of accuracy is something that can be felt, regardless of historical knowledge.
“This place is going to feel so great when it gets finished,” Bailey said. “It’s going to look like it’s been here for years and years.”