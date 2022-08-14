It’s a hot morning in August, and outside the Museum of the Great Plains, the air is filled with the smell of gasoline. Bill Bailey, the man in charge of building the museum’s new Trading Post, is getting ready to fire up his sawmill for the first time in a month.

After filling the mill with gasoline, spilling some and expressing great contempt for “modern gas cans,” he and his assistant begin the slow process of turning on the mill’s engine with a starter pull. As Bailey expected, it takes several minutes to get it going.