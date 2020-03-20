The Lawton Constitution has suspended publication of its Friday Events Happening and Sunday Arts & Entertainment and Organization calendars until further notice.
Activities have been cancelled and most organizations are not meeting because of a 10-person social gathering limit imposed by the City of Lawton as part of its response to COVID-19. Organizers of events and meetings are asked to notify The Lawton Constitution if they want information printed. Information may be directed to Kim McConnell at kim.mcconnell@swoknews.com or 585-5145.