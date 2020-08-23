As an arts and entertainment reporter, I have seen firsthand how the pandemic has affected the arts community. Theaters have canceled their seasons, art shows have either canceled or postponed until 2021 and many galleries still remain closed.
But as events in the physical world grind to a halt, the world of virtual events has taken off. The Lawton Constitution is adding to this newly expanded world of virtual events by hosting its first ever Virtual County Fair.
Now, I know you might be thinking, “how does a virtual county fair help artists?” Well, we aren’t just talking about livestock here. The Constitution’s Virtual County Fair includes 12 arts-themed categories including: quilts, clothing, knitting/crocheting, painting, sculpture, color photography, black and white photography, arts and crafts, toymaking, woodworking, jewelry and leatherwork.
The online event offers an opportunity for artists who have spent the past few months working on their craft to show. Have you been painting, sculpting or shooting photographs over the summer? Why not submit that work to the Constitution’s Virtual County Fair?
This event was designed as a way to supplement the loss of so many live events this year. But there is another added benefit to the virtual environment: it does away with stage fright. Some of Southwest Oklahoma’s best artists go undiscovered because of stage fright. But in a Virtual County Fair there is no crowd, no judges walking the aisles, only the artist’s work, available for all to see online.
And if you haven’t managed to create anything new during this pandemic, it’s not too late. Submissions are being accepted online through Aug. 30. That means artists have a full week to create an entry specifically geared toward one of the event’s categories.
And did I mention it’s free? Not only that, the Virtual County Fair is open to all artists of all ages and skill levels. All it takes to enter is a visit to swoknews.com/second_street. From there it is as simple as choosing a category, uploading a photo of your work, and briefly describing the work.
In addition to the arts and crafts categories, there are nine traditional livestock categories and five horticultural categories and a category for educational booths.
Not only is it a great way to flex your creative muscle, but your work will be available online for anyone with an internet connection to check out.
Entries are open until Aug. 30, and public voting, on the same site, will begin that day after entries close. Area residents can enter any or all of the categories as many times as they wish. Voting will be open to everyone beginning Aug. 30 but will be limited to one vote per category.
The winning entries will remain on the site for 30 days and the winners will receive certificates.