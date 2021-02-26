One of Lawton’s best known musicians and characters, Rafael Montez is in need at this time. Known for his giving spirit, it’s a moment where karma is needed to return.
It’s been just over two weeks ago that COVID-19 and other medical complications struck. He’s still in the hospital in the fight for his life. Always the first to help organize events for others in need, it’s his brothers in music, his extended “Railhead Family,” and the many others who know and love him who have leaped to respond now that he’s in need.
Jason Santina, long-time friend and bassist in Backwash with Montez, put together a GoFundMe to help Rafy and his wife Lacey with the accumulating expenses.
“Well, he’s the type of person that goes out of his way to help a friend when he can,” he said. “He always tries to make you laugh and if you were down, he would be too.”
Santina spoke with singer Aaron “A-Bob” Hite, and drummer Los Vissepo and then set up the account and posted it to the band’s Facebook page on Feb. 10. Within minutes it was shared and before the first five hours were up, over $2,500 of the goal of $5,000 was raised. It was met by the next morning and the goal was moved up to $10,000. By this Wednesday afternoon, just under $7,500 was raised. More is needed.
“Medical bills are crazy expensive and we just want to help our brother out any way we can,” he said.
Santina shared meeting Rafy “15 or 20 years ago.” Excited about Santina’s concert t-shirt, Rafy encouraged him to join a band. They talked for a bit and, next thing you know, “he invited me to the party.”
“We’ve been friends ever since,” he said. “Then I eventually joined his band.”
Vissepo is wanting to see his brother in music’s life saved. It’s something Rafy would do: help however he can, he said.
“The first time we hung out he protected me from a tree,” he said. “It was beautiful.”
Backwash’s singer said he’s sending all of his positive energy to his long-time partner. Hite said Rafy’s never met a stranger — “He has that happy vibe that pulls you in.” The pair forged a friendship after Hite got out of the Navy around 2000 and three years later, Backwash was borne with live shows throughout Oklahoma and Texas. Much of its success comes from its guitarist.
“Rafy is so inspirational and creative when writing and playing our music,” he said. “He is a true artist in every sense of the word.”
With his friend in critical condition from this sudden and serious illness, Hite hopes the community Rafy has put so much into will return the favor.
“Good thoughts and prayers are always welcome,” he said. “I know Rafy will appreciate it, and he will eventually get around to giving every one of you a hug. That’s our Rafy.”
Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, said he admires the friendship Rafy offers so lovingly as well as his stagemanship as a musician. Their years in calling the 580 RollerGirls’ home bouts brought many a good time, he said. The bigger than life personality who claims the title of the “fifth member of Backwash,” said he’s humbled by their friendship. When he was battling cancer, Rafy organized relief efforts for him. Now, he said, it’s his turn to do what he can.
“As friends go, a deeply and caring and generous one,” he said. “Onstage, he is as intense as any performer. … Rafy always makes you feel like you’re the most important person in the room.”
Catch Backwash’s last show in February 2020 at Oklahoma City’s Diamond Ballroom: https://youtu.be/-VwqKwl4Bgo.
Santina said the support for Rafy is something that’s part of Backwash, the “Railhead Family” and “all of Lawton.”
“Us hitting our goal ($5,000) within a day just shows how much that dude is loved,” he said.
That is a truth shared by Rafy’s collaborator in the Acoustic Yardsale, Anthony “Mo”Moore. The best friends met when Moore was stationed with the Army at Fort Sill. At the time, he was into special effects makeup as a hobby and Rafy was tending bar at Crossrhodes Tavern. He wore an unusual look to the venue. It’s led to many years of adventures and memories.
“He was so intrigued and just acted like it was normal for a dude with a cat face to be at a bar with a bunch of country boys,” he said. “He has always been inspiring and ready to create, as well as supporting those around him in whatever way he possibly could for as long as I’ve known him. We are going to be lifelong friends and I’m proud to call him brother. I know I haven’t, but I feel like I’ve known him my whole life.”
Moore said his story with Rafy is a variation shared by many. A vital part of the community who has always been one of the first to organize a fundraiser when someone’s in need, he said it’s time the favor is returned.
“I can’t wait for him to be in recovery and back with us all laughing and making jokes again,” he said. “We all need him and likewise now he needs all of us just because we can’t be there by his side doesn’t mean we can’t be there for him.”
Nacho Kart’s Garrett Glass seconded that notion. Working together for many years at the Railhead Saloon, plus sharing a bond through their love of music, he said he’s following his friend’s example.
“Rafy is that friend that is always willing to lend a hand, advice and puts a smile on anyone’s face,” he said. “He’s that type of person with great positive energy. As soon as Jason Santina sent me the link to GoFundMe, I jumped right on it knowing Rafy would have done the same.”
If your life’s been touched by Rafy, here’s your chance to give back. I’m looking forward to reporting on better news in the coming weeks. Visit the online edition, click on the link and go directly to the GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-rafy-with-medical-expenses?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3ENqATVgobZearxT5X9q3ArQybI_bN1QHCbO-Fgw24SGJmHxZYPmfgs_s.
In another one of those great moments of good fortune, the columnist got to get an early listen to the newest song recorded by Ryan Oldham, “Aderall Sunrise.”
Despite the jitteriness of the title, the laid back rhythm crunches to punch up the bridge into the chorus. It’s all cushioned by Oldham’s world-weary vocals. Clear and boozy at the same time, the lyrics tell a story that punches you right in the feels.
Leave it to the loquacious singer/songwriter to make lemonade out of lemons in a past year that’s seen a pandemic plunder performers’ livelihoods built from the stage. Then a recent snowstorm squashed spring planning. Oldham said it put him to work.
“Adderall Sunrise” was recorded with dear friend, Dwight Hamlin at Classen Recorders in Oklahoma City, Oldham said. Hamlin “produced, engineered, and did most of the guitar work on the tune,” Eric “Erok” Hoffman “thumped the skins” and Brad Wolf finished out the rhythm section on bass. He said it was a singular experience.
“Classen Recorders is a unique place,” he said. “All of the equipment they have, paired with Dwight’s knowledge on how to use all of the gear ensures you have every tone imaginable at your disposal.”
Inspiration for the song came while “trying to connect the dots between substance abuse and a toxic relationship,” Oldham said.
“I wanted to capture how it feels to be in love with someone that only loves you when they are under the influence of an intoxicant. Only to feel completely different the next day when they sober up. In the bridge of the song, I wanted to highlight the feeling of when you finally cut off the toxic tie to that person and the liberation of finally being free from that chapter of life.”
The final version lives up to its promise. The song is set to drop March 5 on all major streaming platforms. You can find it by searching Ryan Oldham or the song title, “Adderall Sunrise”.
This week’s Song for the Sequestration comes back to a terrific performance a couple.of weeks ago by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on Saturday Night Live. ”A Little Honey” is just the right sweet temptation needed for the ears: https://youtu.be/QKRWAjQyKgw.
Although the ”Today’s Best Soundemonium!” radio show is no more, our social media presence remains so you can keep up with what’s happening and what’s next.
Remember that all #VirtualSoundemoniumFest performances from the COVID-19 shutdown are archived on the column/radio show’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
And, hey, if you have a song you want us to check out, email us: soundemonium@gmail.com.
Visit, “like” (“love”) and follow our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.