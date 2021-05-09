COMANCHE — Katey Jo Gordon competed in her first rodeo when she was just 2 years old. By the time she was 5, she had won her first competition. A fifth-generation cowboy, Gordon has racked up hundreds of wins on the rodeo circuit, but her most recent triumph will be hard to top.
Gordon won season two of INSP’s cowboy competition series Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, beating out 13 other contestants from across the country. Gordon is the first female and first Oklahoman to claim the title.
Gordon grew up in New Mexico but lives in Comanche with her husband where she works on the family ranch.
“I think I’m still in shock,” Gordon said.
Gordon has had to keep her win a secret from family and friends until the finale episode aired earlier this month.
“Once it came out as public knowledge that I had won, a lot of people started reaching out to me. Everyone has been very supportive and it has almost been overwhelming,” Gordon said. “I’m just this small-town girl, I never expected to get recognized by total strangers. I can’t hardly walk through anywhere now without having to stop and take pictures or sign autographs. I couldn’t be more grateful though.”
The Ultimate Cowboy Showdown put its 14 competitors through physical and mental challenges during the peak of summer in Texas last year. Broken up over the course of 10 episodes, Gordon faced physical challenges such as calf roping, barrel racing, colt starting and relays, as well as mental challenges like reading cattle, estimating the value of livestock and industry trivia.
“One of my biggest challenges was just keeping my mental game where it needed to be throughout the competition,” Gordon said.
That mental toughness came in handy when it was time for eliminations, according to Gordon, who said facing down Trace Adkins, the show’s host, on eliminations nights could be demanding.
“I really tried to not ever throw anyone under the bus, but sometimes I had to step up and point out a mistake. It was expected of us,” Gordon said. “If Trace asked you who didn’t do their job, you had to give him an honest answer. That was real tough for me.”
Adkins, who has hosted both seasons of the show and recently signed up to host a third, found inspiration in Gordon’s performance.
“It’s such an honor to watch these hands show off their talents, and they are incredibly talented. Watching some of them work, it’s almost artistic,” Adkins said. “And Katey Jo was just amazing, her composure and obvious talent, she’s just a good lady. And she kind of tugged on our heartstrings a little bit, and I speak for the other judges here. We all have daughters, and she was somebody that we could only hope our daughters could aspire to be.”
Gordon admitted that she is not the type of person that would normally try out for a reality show competition. But when a friend told her she should apply for a “cowboy show” that was looking for “women who were good at the job and understood the ranching industry,” she jumped at the opportunity.
“They chose me out of the thousands of applicants they had, it was a huge leap of faith,” Gordon said. “I would encourage everybody to chase their dreams, even if it’s outside of their comfort zones.”
In addition to the ‘ultimate’ title, Gordon won a prize package that includes a herd of cattle worth $50,000, a Rawhide Portable Corral, an Arrowquip Q-Catch 87 Series Cattle Chute and the coveted Ultimate Cowboy Showdown belt buckle.
“Life has been crazy since this,” Gordon said. “From being recognized as a small-town celebrity, and now our horse business is booming and rodeo season is kicking in. … I can’t wait to see where it all goes.”