In the column published a few weeks ago, I offered a suggestion as to who gets the family history. That was for all the written items, photographs, etc. you have accumulated over the years.
You still have household items that have been passed down through perhaps several generations — items like furniture, art, jewelry, silver, dishes and perhaps old tools or even a car. You have three options: distribute items to heirs, donate them somewhere or discard them.
Distribute to heirs
You can ask relatives if there is anything you own that they want.
The quickest and most efficient way of passing on, for example a silver tea service, is to give it give it outright while you are still alive. If more than one kin has expressed an interest in owning that service, some up with a fair system to pass it on (maybe a drawing?).
Of course, you may have items that today are quite valuable and no kin has expressed an interest in them in many years. This is the time for you to use your own judgment in passing them on to others.
Make a list of the items in question and in that list include a brief description to include what it is, age, how and when it got into the family and take a picture of it. Then add this list to your will. Then the executor or trustee of your estate will be obliged by law to see that the item will go to the person you named. And remember that the recipient of any property of yours does not have to be related to you in any way.
Yes, some kin will be unhappy. But that’s too bad. It is your property and you can do with it as you please.
Don’t be surprised if nobody is interested in having any of your “stuff”; some simply want nothing to remind them of a past.
Donate to an archive or museum
You may be surprised to learn that many archives and museums are glad to receive donations from family collections, especially if the item was made in the area. The archive or museum will probably assume ownership of the item. But it will be in a safe and secure environment and perhaps will be put on display for others to enjoy and appreciate.
Learn their collection priorities, whether they are a research facility or offer public access and have exhibition displays.
Check with the archive/museum to learn of their interest in such a donation. They would also want as much history of the item as you know. And they may also want a large portion of your family history, especially as it relates to the item(s) being donated.
Dispose of the excess
After distribution of your “treasures” to family members and/or to a museum, you will certainly have some “left-overs.” Now what to do?
Contact an auction house. Some auction houses specialize in estates.
Or you may prefer to hold an on-site estate sale. Such is commonly held here in Lawton, where you can buy everything from fine furniture to clothing and jewelry.
Then there is always the charitable organizations. Very often, they have really good buys.
Phyllis Young lives in Lawton.