If there’s anything Lawton has its fair share of, it’s legends. The Lawton Public Library has focused on a dozen, and has acknowledged them with double-sized bookmarks. Here they are (in alphabetical order):
•Mattie Beal (1879-1931) – homesteader; drew number two in land lottery for 160 acres; known for gracious hospitality; donated land for parks, school, church; with husband Charles Payne built home in 1908 that is on National Register of Historic Places and open to the public; buried in Lawton’s Highland Cemetery,
•Marie Detty (1898-1984) – Comanche County Welfare Director; spent years involved in child and youth health, education and welfare issues; instrumental in Lawton getting full-time child welfare workers.
•Scott Ferris (1877-1945) – US Congressman; practiced law in Lawton and Oklahoma City; member of OK Territorial Congress; chaired House Committee on Public Lands; worked in oil business in New York City; chairman of OK State Highway Commission; on National Democratic Committee; owned and managed the Cotton Exchange Building in OKC.
•Geronimo (1829-1909) – Apache war leader; Apache name Ko-yathlem translates to “one who yawns;” known for lack of self-control; led numerous raids in Mexico, Arizona, New Mexico; surrendered three times and placed on reservations from which he escaped; final surrender was in 1886 to Gen. Nelson Miles; as prisoners of war he and others sent to Florida, Alabama, finally Fort Sill; common sight in Lawton selling his autographed photo; buried on Fort Sill.
•Thomas Gore (1870-1949) – US Senator; known as “blind senator” and one of first two from OK; practiced law in Lawton; served on OK Territorial Council; renowned orator; grandfather of author Gore Vidal.
•Gen. Henry Ware Lawton (1843-99) – Lawton’s namesake; received Congressional Medal of Honor for gallantry in Battle of Atlanta during Civil War; helped chase down and capture Apache leader Geronimo in northern Mexico mountains; military governor of Santiago after Cuba’s surrender; participated with Teddy Roosevelt in siege of Santiago and became major general; died at the hands of Filipino General Licerio Geronimo during Philippine-American War; buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
•Louise (Davis) McMahon (1873-1966) – Philanthropist; moved to Lawton with husband in 1901; while he practiced law, she gave piano lessons; gifted musician; with son’s wealth from Texas oil investments, duo established charitable organization called The McMahon Foundation in 1940; built McMahon Foundation building which became her home; foundation benefitted many Lawton entities; published author and artist.
•Quanah Parker (c.1850-1911) — Comanche leader; mother was Cynthia Ann Parker, a white woman who had been captured as a child in Texas; war chief of Comanche nation Quahadah band; respected leader who worked for the advancement of his people; after settling on KCA reservation, he became a rich and successful rancher; built Star House, his home in Wichita Mountains; instrumental in founding Native American Church; buried on Fort Sill with his mother and sister.
•Ned Shepler (1896-1967) – Newspaper publisher; came to OK in 1902 and to Lawton 1910 where his father purchased Lawton Constitution; learned newspaper trade; managing editor of OU student newspaper; upon father’s death in 1919, became co-owner (with brother) and editor; became sole owner in 1942; instrumental in getting Bailey Turnpike built; extremely active in Lawton’s community affairs.
•Gen. Joshua Sill (1831-62) – Fort Sill’s namesake; early education obtained from father; West Point graduate third in class of 1858; resigned from army to teach; at start of Civil War was appointed to help organize Ohio forces; participated in several battles, including battle of Stone River where he died leading a charge; in 1869, classmate Gen. Philip Sheridan named new military post in his honor.
•Henry Andrews “Heck” Thomas (1850-1912) – First Chief of Police; early years spent as law officer; owned a detective agency in Texas; served as Deputy Marshall wo brought law and order to Indian Territory; with marshalls Madsen and Tighman, captured Doolin and Dalton gangs; came to Lawton in 1902 and elected first police chief and first fire chief; buried in Lawton’s Highland Cemetery.
•John William Elmer Thomas (1876-1965) – US Senator; arrived in Lawton in 1901 to practice law; present at Lawton land opening; member of first state senate (1907-20); member of US House of Representatives (1923-27); member of US Senate (1926-50); developed and owned Medicine Park Resort; witnessed the Nuremberg War Trials.
Drop in at the library and pick up one to use as a bookmark in the book you’re reading about your favorite “Lawton legend.”
Phyllis Young lives in Lawton.