Ubisoft has a serious preservation problem.
The French publisher announced this week that “Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD,” the original PC and console port of the Vita handheld spinoff title, will no longer be available for purchase in September.
It seems reasonable, right? Sometimes, for a multitude of issues, games get delisted from online marketplaces, preventing players from purchasing them at a later date. But those titles are always available to be downloaded anytime in the future by those who originally purchased a license. That’s not the case with Ubisoft’s latest move. When the publisher delists “Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD” in September, it will be forever lost — even to those who purchased the game. That $40 didn’t actually purchase a copy of the game to own forever. It merely purchased a license that could be revoked at any moment. That’s a problem.
As video games continue to grow in popularity (the industry’s annual revenue has vastly overtaken Hollywood and every other entertainment medium), more and more people want to join in the hobby by the easiest and most convenient means possible. That often means purchasing video games via digital marketplaces. No one buys physical games for mobile devices. The cheapest next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series S and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, are both digital-focused and lack physical disc drives. PC gaming is entirely focused on digital marketplaces thanks to the runaway success of Valve’s Steam platform. Digital is the future of gaming. That’s also a very dark future in which no one actually owns anything they purchase, and those titles that are listed as “owned” in our digital libraries can be revoked at any moment’s notice.
Ubisoft’s move to delist and completely abandon “Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD” are not made in isolation. The publisher announced last week that multiple other older “Assassin’s Creed” titles and downloadable content will no longer be accessible in September, as well. These moves were initially overlooked until many realized when the downloadable content — some of which is premium — is removed, it will fundamentally break the titles, rendering them equally as useless as “Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD.”
Is this some vast conspiracy by Ubisoft to force players to purchase newer titles in the series? No. They’re moves of pure capitalistic apathy. In an effort to combat piracy, almost every digital purchase is accompanied by DRM — digital rights management — a piece of software that authorizes a user’s hardware to run the software. Servers are required to run these DRM authentication checks each time the game is installed or runs. Most DRM solutions are relatively inoffensive and unseen. Steam, the most popular PC storefront, is a form of DRM, and it has hundreds of millions of active users. But DRM requires servers running at all times to authenticate the purchases and installations. When that server loses connection or can no longer function, the game is no longer authorized to run on systems that were used to purchase it. A consumer is locked out of their purchased product.
Ubisoft simply no longer wants to maintain the DRM servers for these titles, so it’s shutting them down — almost certainly for cost-cutting measures. It happens — a lot. But, usually, publishers or developers will release patches to remove the DRM so that players can still use their titles long after the servers were shuttered. Ubisoft simply doesn’t want to pay a developer to remove the DRM. And since the game will no longer run, there’s no logical reason to sell it on a marketplace. It’s equal parts greed and equal parts apathy.
Some have asserted that a 10-year-old port of a forgotten handheld spinoff title is not worth advocating. Is there anyone out there still interested in “Assassin’s Creed Liberation” who still hasn’t played it a decade later? Admittedly, that must be a niche of a niche audience. It’s not like this is Nintendo restricting sales of “Super Mario 3D All-Stars” for no apparent reason. But these are still titles that people purchased with real money, and they should be accessible to anyone who bought them at any point.
This latest move by Ubisoft continues to shine a light on the very real consumer rights issues in regards to digital purchases. Physical ownership is the only way to guarantee that an item purchased by a consumer will never be revoked. Anytime someone opts for the convenience of purchasing a digital version, they do so — either knowingly or unknowingly — by giving up their rights to always have free, unfettered access to that content. I have physical Nintendo Entertainment System titles that haven’t been in print for more than 30 years that I can still insert into my NES — after a bit of blowing and praying — and they’ll still work. Many who purchased digital versions of those titles via Nintendo’s Virtual Console on the Wii or Wii U cannot say that because those titles have been delisted and the storefronts shuttered.
Digital movie purchases are no different. Sony announced last week that any StudioCanal movie purchased through the PlayStation Store will be revoked and removed from libraries next month in select European countries. No refunds will be given. The only way to guarantee you can watch those movies any time you want is to purchase the DVD, blu-ray or 4K UHD blu-ray. But it shouldn’t be that way. How often have songs been completely removed from services such as Amazon Music or Spotify? How often has stories surfaced about someone completely losing access to all of their digital purchases because their accounts were terminated for some reason?
As more and more of our content moves to the digital space and physical media — be it video games, movies or music — we are quickly losing the rights to own said content. This isn’t Netflix pulling a movie from its streaming service because a streaming contract ran out, or Microsoft removing a game from its Game Pass subscription service. These are titles that were purchased under the guise of complete ownership. It’s time companies started holding their end of the bargain with consumers.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.