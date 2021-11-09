The holidays are fast approaching and, unlike last year, families are giving serious thought to getting together to celebrate.
In addition to other family activities, this year consider having older children ask their grandparents what their life was like in “the olden days.” This activity could have several results — they may become interested in history (their family’s and the country’s), they might use the family story for a class project and they will learn how different daily life was only a generation or two ago.
The questions
An interview with a grandparent (or an older relative) can begin with these questions:
· When and where were you born?
· What were your parents’ names?
· What do you remember most about your mother? Your father?
· What is the most important lesson your parents taught you?
· Where did you live?
· Did you like school?
· What did you like to do for fun?
· What did you want to be when you grew up?
· How did you meet Grandma / Grandpa?
· What kinds of jobs have you had?
· Did you serve in the military? What are your memories of that service?
· Wrap it up by asking if there is anything else the grandparent would like to say about family members or events.
The interviewer may be studying a specific historical event in school and ask the grandparent how that event affected their life; for example, how they survived through the Great Depression or where they were when President Kennedy was assassinated.
The interviewer might also be interested in knowing about the daily life of the grandparent at a comparable age — the house chores, school work, friendships, relationships with siblings, curfews, hobbies.
The answers
The interviewer should have the list of questions simply as a guide. But once the interview begins, don’t be surprised if the topic veers off the road. The grandparent may have been reminded of a person or an event and want to tell a story or the interviewer asks a question not on the list. Looking at old family photos may spark memories.
It would be helpful, too, to record the interview for posterity; you will then have the voice of a family member relating that family’s historical details.
Phyllis Young lives in Lawton and writes a genealogy column for The Lawton Constitution.