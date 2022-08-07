This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows characters, from left, Merton, a turtle voiced by Natasha Lyonne, PB, potbellied pig voiced by Vanessa Bayer, Krypto, voiced by Dwayne Johnson, Chip, a squirrel voiced by Diego Luna, and Ace, voiced by Kevin Hart, in a scene from “DC League of Super Pets.”
“DC League of Super-Pets” is one of those animated films that falls in that valley between being slightly too complicated for its targeted child audience while being slightly too childish to ensnare parents convinced to take their children to the next big kid’s movie.
It’s honestly a conundrum of a film — packed to the fur with an amazing A-list voice cast led by Dwayne Johnson alongside Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and Kate McKinnon, and yet the talents of its ensemble cast are relatively wasted on a target audience that neither cares about who’s voicing the cute animals on screen, nor the fact that their performances rarely match up with what’s actually happening on screen. As soon as Krypto opens his mouth and Johnson’s voice comes out, the suspension of belief is immediately abandoned. He seems incapable — or unwilling — to actually give a performance in any film these days beyond playing himself. It works for some roles, but it’s totally unfit for Krypto, who needs to have a certain level of sincerity that Johnson’s performance lacks in any amount.
On the other paw, for adult audience members who can get past the ridiculous premise of Krypto the Superdog leading a pack of superpowered shelter animals to save the Justice League from a guinea pig with a superiority complex, it’s actually one of the better DC films released recently.
“Super-Pets” starts off with what is perhaps the second most overused origin story in comic book film history — Superman’s escape from the doomed Krypton minutes before it explodes. The production crew took direct inspiration from Richard Donner’s classic, 1978’s “Superman,” with the crystal design of Krypton and a resounding remix of John Williams’ amazing score. Seriously, hearing that rising motif before it crescendos into “Superman!” still evokes emotions. They knew exactly what they were doing.
Instead of Kal-El escaping his doomed planet alone, Jor-El and Lara allow their puppy, Krypto, to ride alongside the infant to his new home. Though, they do fight to hold the dog with them, at first, making the audience question what kind of people would send their infant son away, but would make the kid’s puppy stay behind and get blown up. Alas, the opening sets the tone for the rest of the film, putting the emphasis on Krypto as Superman’s protector, rather than the other way around.
In present day, Krypto has become a very jealous dog — not unlike a child in a single-parent household when the parent starts dating again. Intrepid reporter Lois Lane is a threat to his relationship with “Supes,” and comedy ensues when he’s forced to stay behind while the Man of Steel goes on a date. But when Lex Luthor attempts to bring orange kryptonite — radioactive debris from Krypton that can imbue regular people with Kryptonian powers — the plan backfires, empowering a bunch of shelter pets, including a dog, a pig and a blind turtle. A guinea pig, a former lab experiment of Luthor’s who has fallen in love with him, is also given powers and becomes a supervillain that captures the Justice League in order to win the admiration of the smartest man on the planet. In her plan, she also depowers Krypto by tricking him into ingesting peanut butter-coated kryptonite — forcing the superdog to teach the others how to use their newfound gifts while he comes to terms with just being a dog.
The movie eschews logic at almost every turn in favor of pure saccharin cuteness and humor. At one point, a cute orange tabby shows up that can shoot bullets and missiles out of its tail and coughs up hairballs that double as grenades. The villain’s plans make little sense beyond as a plot device to get the super-pets to come together to save the Justice League. And hearing Hart voice a big hound, Ace, with a cynical outlook on life who ends up joining Batman purely because the two were raised as orphans is so ridiculous on paper that it actually works on screen. Watching Barry Allen fight crime alongside a half-blind turtle with superspeed is equally amusing. Admittedly, the jokes do land, for the most part.
For DC comics fans, this is probably the best on-screen portrayal of the classic Justice League since “Justice League Unlimited.” They don’t get a whole lot of time to work together as a team, but their interactions and character moments together while captured are some of the highlights of the film. Even as a major fan of Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” — at least his extended director’s cut — it would be nice to see this level of companionship amongst the heroes carry over into live action. Even other characters, like Luthor and assistant Mercy, are handled with proper care. It’s obvious the writers are comic book fans, as there are numerous Easter eggs and shoutouts sprinkled throughout the film.
The film’s main problem is that it’s simply too inconsistent to target a specific audience. The flashy colors and few action scenes are certainly to distract young children, but they’ll most likely be bored by the rest of the film and its emphasis on themes of acceptance and family. DC fans will love the shoutouts, the Easter eggs and some of the characterizations, but might struggle to enjoy a plot dominated by the machinations of a floating guinea pig. But there’s still enough love and care under the hood to entertain a narrow audience and give hope that someone at DC understands its stable of characters.
“DC League of Super-Pets” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a review for The Lawton Constitution.