DC League of Super Pets

This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows characters, from left, Merton, a turtle voiced by Natasha Lyonne, PB, potbellied pig voiced by Vanessa Bayer, Krypto, voiced by Dwayne Johnson, Chip, a squirrel voiced by Diego Luna, and Ace, voiced by Kevin Hart, in a scene from “DC League of Super Pets.”

 Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

“DC League of Super-Pets” is one of those animated films that falls in that valley between being slightly too complicated for its targeted child audience while being slightly too childish to ensnare parents convinced to take their children to the next big kid’s movie.

It’s honestly a conundrum of a film — packed to the fur with an amazing A-list voice cast led by Dwayne Johnson alongside Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and Kate McKinnon, and yet the talents of its ensemble cast are relatively wasted on a target audience that neither cares about who’s voicing the cute animals on screen, nor the fact that their performances rarely match up with what’s actually happening on screen. As soon as Krypto opens his mouth and Johnson’s voice comes out, the suspension of belief is immediately abandoned. He seems incapable — or unwilling — to actually give a performance in any film these days beyond playing himself. It works for some roles, but it’s totally unfit for Krypto, who needs to have a certain level of sincerity that Johnson’s performance lacks in any amount.

