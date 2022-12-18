“Strange World” ticks off many of the boxes needed for a new Disney animated classic, but it’s those very tropes that hold it back from being something truly special.
At first glance, “Strange World” might seem like a breath of fresh air for an animation studio that has stagnated in recent years, focusing too much on the stagnate Disney princess trappings to middling success. “Encanto” aside, which was only redeemable because of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s amazing soundtrack, Disney’s animated output has been dismal since 2020’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” or even further back to “Zootopia” in 2016. This new film shed the Disney princess trapping, embraced the adventure elements that worked in ‘Raya and the Last Dragon” and attempted a pulp tone that harkens to classics like “Indiana Jones” or “Journey to the Center of the Earth” with Disney embellishments. Instead, those very embellishments — the constant need to create a mascot character in every flick, the ridiculously low stakes, the boilerplate family strife story and a lack of compelling villain — help ground “Strange Worlds” as another middling to disappointing animated film that tries to please everyone, but ends up satisfying no one.
The film follows the Clade family led by patriarch Jaeger Clade, a famous explorer from the isolated Avalonia, a civilization nestled in inescapable mountains that prevent any exploration or technological advancement. Jaeger vows to find a way out of the mountains to find additional resources, but instead abandons his family, including son Searcher, after the rest are forced to turn back. He disappears for 25 years, cementing this storied legacy of a man lost while trying to save his society.
In the meantime, Searcher discovers a plant to produces electricity that completely revolutionizes Avalonia. The plant, Pando, helps push Avalonia’s technological advancement, establishing Searcher as a hero equal to his father, but one who is haunted with abandonment issues for his entire adult life. These issues plague his relationship with his own son, Ethan, Disney’s first openly gay character.
As Pando begins to die off, Avalonia leader and former Clade expedition member Callisto Mal recruits Searcher and his family to discover the secret of Pando in an underground world beneath their civilization. The expedition becomes trapped in the strange world plagued with all sorts of weird creatures, but soon discovers Searcher’s long lost father, Clade, who had been trapped there the entire time.
Again, the premise is solid and offers a lot of potential. But it’s hamstrung by Disney’s incessant need to create a mascot character for every movie and the relatively low tension found anytime the family is in danger. There’s a strange disconnect between what’s happening on screen and what the movie intends to elicit from audiences. It’s just painfully boring throughout. And the insufferable Splat, a blue creature with tentacles, is supposed to be cute, but comes off as uninteresting as the rest of the film.
Even the strange underground world the characters find themselves in lacks any sort of imagination. The strangeness is purely superficial. There’s a dearth of creativity in every aspect of this film, from the “strange” world to the character beats to the overall plot. That’s perhaps the most disappointing aspect of this film. It gives the appearance of something unique, but is perhaps the most mundane and rote “adventure” film released in some time. Even the relationship between Jaeger and Searcher, the relationship that is at the heart of the film and drives much of the plot, is often treated like an afterthought with a simple resolution that ties everything up with a nice bow at the end.
Disney does deserve some credit for Ethan Cade, the studio’s first openly gay character with a sexual identity that actually plays into the film. The studio has often hinted at or passively mentioned LGTQ+ sexuality of certain characters, but they’re either completely ignored, or merely mentioned in one scene. Ethan’s relationship with his crush, Diazo, is one of the more charming aspects of the film. Their interactions would feel completely normal in any run-of-the-mill romantic comedy, so it’s good to see a character represented but without having to turn them into a walking stereotype in order to do so.
“Strange World” is a movie that gives off the appearance of something more interesting, but squanders its potential and never manages to recover. The setting, the premise and the characters all have the potential to come together to create something special. But instead, Disney tried to force this unique experience into its neat, modern animation box with all of the trappings and baggage that comes with that and it ultimately fails. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where the film goes wrong, but it’s definitely less than the sum of its somewhat unique parts. Perhaps, it will be more enjoyable at home on Disney+.
“Strange World” is in theaters now and will debut Friday on Disney+.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.