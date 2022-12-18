"Strange World"

“Strange Worlds” tries to please everyone and ends up pleasing no one.

 Courtesy Disney

“Strange World” ticks off many of the boxes needed for a new Disney animated classic, but it’s those very tropes that hold it back from being something truly special.

At first glance, “Strange World” might seem like a breath of fresh air for an animation studio that has stagnated in recent years, focusing too much on the stagnate Disney princess trappings to middling success. “Encanto” aside, which was only redeemable because of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s amazing soundtrack, Disney’s animated output has been dismal since 2020’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” or even further back to “Zootopia” in 2016. This new film shed the Disney princess trapping, embraced the adventure elements that worked in ‘Raya and the Last Dragon” and attempted a pulp tone that harkens to classics like “Indiana Jones” or “Journey to the Center of the Earth” with Disney embellishments. Instead, those very embellishments — the constant need to create a mascot character in every flick, the ridiculously low stakes, the boilerplate family strife story and a lack of compelling villain — help ground “Strange Worlds” as another middling to disappointing animated film that tries to please everyone, but ends up satisfying no one.

