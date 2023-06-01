COLUMN: Sony's cloud handheld a questionable announcement
After months of speculation and rumors, Sony announced a new handheld device for its PlayStation 5 ecosystem, and it’s not what people expected.

The Sony Project Q handheld is a 8-inch device that looks like a Switch console with a DualSense attached to either side. However, unlike the Switch, games will not run natively on the Project Q. Instead, owners will stream games over Wi-Fi from their PS5 console. Yes, Project Q requires a PS5 to be turned on and running in order to play a game handheld. It’s a glorified Remote Play expansion device utilizing technology Sony has offered since the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Portable shared compatibility 15 years ago. While Microsoft allows Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play cloud games on any device with a web browser, Project Q will be the only way to play PS5 games remotely.