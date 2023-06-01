COLUMN: Sony's cloud handheld a questionable announcement

After months of speculation and rumors, Sony announced a new handheld device for its PlayStation 5 ecosystem, and it’s not what people expected.
The Sony Project Q handheld is a 8-inch device that looks like a Switch console with a DualSense attached to either side. However, unlike the Switch, games will not run natively on the Project Q. Instead, owners will stream games over Wi-Fi from their PS5 console. Yes, Project Q requires a PS5 to be turned on and running in order to play a game handheld. It’s a glorified Remote Play expansion device utilizing technology Sony has offered since the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Portable shared compatibility 15 years ago. While Microsoft allows Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play cloud games on any device with a web browser, Project Q will be the only way to play PS5 games remotely.
Currently, Sony has not commented on the range of Project Q. Traditional Remote Play functionality allows players to cast their PlayStation games to handheld devices throughout the home, but they must be connected to the same network and performance can be spotty. It would be concerning to learn that Project Q won’t work outside the home. That hasn’t been confirmed, but Sony was mum on details when asked about future compatibility.
The idea of Project Q would work a decade ago, before cloud gaming became as widespread as it is today. PC owners who subscribe to Nvidia’s GeForce Now can play any of their games at the best graphics and performance over a cloud connection, as long as the publisher has signed a deal with Nvidia. As part of its courtship of worldwide regulators to help pass the proposed $69 billion Activision buyout, Microsoft signed a 10-year deal with Nvidia to bring all Microsoft first party games, including all Activision-Blizzard titles, to Nvidia GeForce Now. There’s no need to use a dedicated hardware device to play cloud games.
Project Q feels like a half-hearted attempt by Sony to insert itself into a market that it sees a competitor expanding, but still doesn’t necessarily believe in it. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has stated multiple times that he’s a believer in traditional gaming — eschewing Microsoft’s attempts to expand the industry by including subscription services, cloud gaming and easier access to games for all. Yet, for all of Ryan’s bluster, Sony still continues to follow those same trends — albeit at a delayed rate, and not nearly as succinctly.
The PlayStation Plus subscription expansions remain a confusing mess for most customers, as certain games are bandied between subscription levels without warning. Sony’s cloud gaming efforts have been lackluster at best — an ironic twist considering Sony was the first of the three console manufacturers to even dive into cloud gaming when it purchased cloud-gaming service Gaikai for $380 million in 2012. The company has had a decade to figure out cloud gaming, but now wants to call out Microsoft for trying to “cannibalize” the market.
Project Q just feels like a product without a market. It’s eerily similar to Sony’s attempts to tackle to the Wii motion control craze in the mid-2000s with its PlayStation Move controller. It was a technically more advanced controller than the Wiimote, but was never properly implemented or utilized by Sony or third parties. The fact that Project Q is nothing more than a glorified streaming tablet with some DualSense features built in means it should have an easier time selling, but to what market? If Sony is going to limit this functionality to purely its PlayStation games only, must be tethered to a PS5 at home, and has no real travel features, then it feels like a product that’s dead on arrival.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.