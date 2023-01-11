Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games’s “Spider-Man 2” is only one of two first party PS5 titles announced.

 Courtesy photo

Of the three console manufacturers entering this year, Sony is poised to have the smoothest year compared to Microsoft and Nintendo.

PlayStation 5 hardware continues to sell exceptionally well. The only hiccup Sony still faces is simply getting enough consoles on store shelves. The supply chain constraints of the last three years are starting to loosen and more consoles are starting to arrive, but supply is still limited compared to the immense demand. Though, judging by the PlayStation 5 “God of War Ragnarok” bundle sitting on a Target shelf this past weekend, supply might be catching up to demand faster than some had anticipated.

