Of the three console manufacturers entering this year, Sony is poised to have the smoothest year compared to Microsoft and Nintendo.
PlayStation 5 hardware continues to sell exceptionally well. The only hiccup Sony still faces is simply getting enough consoles on store shelves. The supply chain constraints of the last three years are starting to loosen and more consoles are starting to arrive, but supply is still limited compared to the immense demand. Though, judging by the PlayStation 5 “God of War Ragnarok” bundle sitting on a Target shelf this past weekend, supply might be catching up to demand faster than some had anticipated.
It might be easy for Sony to rest on its laurels. The hardware is still selling. Last year saw the release of “Horizon: The Forbidden Wests,” “Gran Turismo 7” and “Ragnarok” and wiped the first party portfolio release slate clean. Insomniac Games’s “Spider-Man 2” is only one of two first party PS5 titles announced, let alone dated. The other is Insomniac’s other title, “Wolverine,” which was announced last year. So for all of the talk about Microsoft’s less-than-stellar release schedule, Sony’s is even more dire at the moment.
That doesn’t mean Sony won’t have anything new for this year. “Spider-Man 2” will be another quality, albeit unremarkable experience, much like the first game. Insomniac nailed the gameplay of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and his movement — the two most important aspects of a “Spider-Man” experience — but everything else surrounding the game, from its design to its mission structure to its enemy variety — was very rote and mundane. Hopefully, the sequel is an improvement in those aspects, because the stellar graphics and Spider-Man gameplay deserve more than another generic static open world.
Sony has poured a lot of its resources into the PlayStation VR 2, which will release Feb. 22. There are about 40 games currently in development for the hardware, including a selection of cross-platform titles that will be upgraded to run from the original PlayStation VR. From a technical perspective, the hardware is some of the most impressive VR hardware on the market. It doesn’t reach the pure hardware power of some higher end PC headsets, but it’s still much more capable than the current standard bearer, the Oculus Quest 2.
Sony took complaints about the use of compromised Move controllers for the original PSVR and dumped millions into research and development of a set of new VR controllers that could offer some great experiences. The advanced eye tracking capabilities of the headset and the improved controllers with full 3D movement and articulation and haptic feedback promise to offer one of the most immersive VR experiences ever.
But is there really a market for high end VR? That remains the question. The PSVR was a blurry mess that was crippled by its low resolution and wired nature. The PSVR2 improved the resolution and the refresh rate, but is still tethered to the PlayStation 5 hardware with wires, which could compromise experiences that would otherwise be more enjoyable with a fully wireless headset. When Sony is asking people to pay $550 — $50 more than a PS5 console, which one will also need — without any games, that doesn’t offer a very promising value proposition — especially as the economy begins to slow and reports of a recession begin to increase.
Perhaps Sony has become a bit price conscious after getting raked over the coals last year for increasing the price of PS5 hardware everywhere except North America. Several insiders have reported Sony is working on an external disc drive that could connect to the digital only PS5 to allow it to play games and perhaps play 4K UHD blu-ray movies. But there’s only a $100 price difference between the two systems; so, unless the digital PS5 will receive a price drop, or the disc drive will be less than $100, it makes one wonder what market this is for.
Sony might be hiding its software release dates close to its chest in order to leverage its proposed position as an underdog against Microsoft in its effort to purchase Activision-Blizzard for $69 billion. Sony has been against the deal from the very beginning, refusing to relent in its opposition, even as Microsoft offered to put “Call of Duty” on PlayStation hardware for the next 10 years at least, as well as allowing Sony to include it in its PlayStation Plus subscription service. Sony has really thrown the mud in the last six months, screaming into the void to anyone who might listen about how they will be terribly harmed if they no longer have exclusive marketing rights and content for the franchise on PlayStation. There’s a chance Sony doesn’t want to tip its hand about its offerings in order to make it look weaker to regulators still reviewing the proposal.
Sony has a large enough developer stable that there will be additional titles announced and released this year from its first party. Guerilla Games is currently working on an expansion for “Horizon: The Forbidden Wests” for this summer. Other developers are assuredly in the midst of major projects, including a “Ghosts of Tsushima” followup at Sucker Punch. But the real strength of the release calendar this year will be in third party exclusives.
Sony has already secured exclusive rights to Square-Enix’s “Forspoken” and “Final Fantasy XVI,” both set for release this year. “Silent Hill Remake” and “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” are both on tap for release at some point in the near, tentatively. Their strength this year will be in their first party Japanese exclusives in what will probably be a somewhat slow year for exclusives.
Sony is in a position of power in the industry, which makes their assertions against Microsoft’s Activision-Blizzard purchase so ridiculous. But this could be a slightly slower year for them compared to previous, as studios are all in the midst of multi-year projects that might not see the light of day for another couple of years. Such is the nature of the video game industry.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.