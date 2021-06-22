This year marks the 245th year since 56 men of widely different family, educational and professional backgrounds finally decided that the American Colonies had had enough of British rule.
As members of the Second Continental Congress, they met in Philadelphia to discuss the possibility of declaring independence. Simply doing so was an act of treason, and they knew they might suffer for their action. And many did.
They did not feel like rebels or conspirators; they were devoted to law and order and felt they were searching for right and justice. The British, of course, looked upon their actions as treason and, if captured, the rebels could have been taken to England in chains and hanged. All were on King George’s “Most Wanted” list.
Who were these men who signed America’s birth certificate?
· 8 were born outside the Colonies (England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland)
· 19 were lawyers
· 4 were physicians
· 1 was an iron maker
· 1 was a clergyman
· 1 was Roman Catholic
· 27 never attended college
· 8 graduated from Harvard
· 9 were educated in Europe
· Of the 6 who served on the committee to draft the Declaration, one was the author; two made minor suggestions, two played no role and one of them never signed
· 21 members of the Continental Congress who were present during the debates (July 2-4, 1776) never signed
· 2 signed the Declaration, the Articles of Confederation and the Constitution
· 6 signed the Declaration and the Constitution
· 2 were bachelors
· 54 fathered over 300 children
· 13 became governor of their state
· 2 became Associate Justices of the US Supreme Court
· 2 became President of the United States
· 1 became the first Secretary of State, the second Vice President and the third President
· 4 died before independence was won
· First, largest and most famous signature is that of John Hancock, President of the Continental Congress
· Youngest signer was age 26; the oldest was age 70; average age of the signers was 45
· Approximately 30 delegates did not sign for various reasons – e.g., illness, death before signing, military duty, opposed to independence, involved with local government affairs
To learn a bit more about these signers, the Family History Room at the Lawton Public Library has a 69-page pamphlet that briefly describes the personal and professional lives of these signers; and it lists the “non-signers” as well. You may purchases a copy for $3 and consider it a donation to the Southwest Oklahoma Genealogical Society (SWOGS).
