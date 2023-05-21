"Hypnotic"

Ben Affleck delivers a strong performance in “Hypnotic,” which is in theaters now.

 Courtesy photo

“Hypnotic” is what audiences get when they order a Christopher Nolan film from Wish.com.

It’s not a bad film, but rather extremely derivative and overly ambitious as its narrative reach exceeds its creative grasp and stumbles to a somewhat unsatisfying third act and final reveal. Thankfully, star Ben Affleck delivers a strong performance that carries the weight of a fractured script on his back. Director Robert Rodriguez makes a surprising turn with a film that’s more neo noir than his gritty budget action repertoire that put him on the map.

Recommended for you