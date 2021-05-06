This is a brief description about a man whom you have probably never heard about but who played an important and significant role in the American Revolution.
James Armistead was born a slave in the late 1740s in New Kent County, Virginia. His owner, William Armistead, was a farmer who sold supplies to the Continental Army.
James learned that slaves who served with the American cause would gain their freedom once the war was over — and the Americans won. Considering James to be trustworthy and resourceful, William allowed James to joine the Marquis de Lafayette’s Virginia campaign in 1781. At first, Armistead acted as a forager, laborer and courier but very soon, Lafayette recognized Armistead’s potential and offered him a far more dangerous position — that of a runaway slave.
In the beginning
As such, Armistead showed up at Benedict Arnold’s camp looking for work. In reality, he was there as a spy to gather and pass back to the Americans intelligence about British operations and troop strength, knowing that if he was found out, he would be hanged. This “runaway slave” found his way to Arnold’s camp in the Virginia Tidewater area and convinced those in charge that he knew the area well and could guide them and obtain food for the troops.
Meanwhile British General Cornwallis was planning an attack against Lafayette so he sent Arnold north and took his own forces (5,800 infantry and cavalry) to Yorktown. Armistead joined those forces at Portsmouth and worked overtly as a scout and forager and covertly as a secret rebel agent.
Cornwallis made Armistead an orderly assigned to wait on the officers’ tables. Certainly not a better place to eavesdrop on discussions about British strategy and planned actions against the Americans. Although illiterate, Armistead memorized what he heard and daily passed on what he had heard to a fellow operative, part of a relay team of spies who sent the information on to Lafayette.
Double agent
But Armistead’s spying was not over. Cornwallis recognized Armistead’s abilities and asked him to spy on the Americans. Armistead told his American contacts about this offer and they agreed to supply him with false information about troop strength and movements. Armistead fed Cornwallis a steady stream of disinformation, including fake letters from Lafayette to rebel generals. In one instance, reading about planned reinforcements for Lafayette discouraged Cornwallis from attacking American forces. Armistead was now a double agent.
Cornwallis signed two Articles of Capitulation in 1781 and as was the custom of the day, he visited Lafayette. Upon entering his tent, Cornwallis saw his former orderly, personal servant and loyal spy standing next to Lafayette.
Road to Freedom
Armistead returned to New Kent County after the war to resume his life of bondage. He was not freed because under Virginia law, only a special act of the Assembly could free a slave. He traveled to Richmond with William Armistead, now a member of the House of Delegates, where he encountered Lafayette who was about to return to France.
Lafayette gave James Armistead a letter (dated November 21, 1784) praising Armistead’s service and value during the recent war. The next month, William Armistead petitioned the Virginia General Assembly to free James Armistead but did not include Lafayette’s letter. A second letter was sent, again detailing James’ service and this time including Lafayette’s letter. It worked, and James Armistead got his freedom in 1787.
In recognition of the support the marquis gave in his petition for freedom James Armistead adopted Lafayette as his surname.
James Armistead Lafayette became a farmer, married and had at least one son. He acquired land, horses and a few slaves. The Virginia General Assembly granted him an annual pension of $40.
In 1824, President Monroe invited Lafayette to visit the United States. While in Yorktown, where the British surrender had taken place 43 years before, his open carriage was moving slowly through the crowds. He recognized one familiar face. Ordering the carriage to stop, Lafayette went into the crowd and embraced an old friend, James Armistead Lafayette. James died in 1830 and the marquis four years later.
Phyllis Young lives in Lawton.