Resident Evil
Courtesy photo

Xbox Game Studios will lose one of its most influential designers in the coming months as Shinji Mikami announced his impending departure from Tango Gameworks.

Mikami and Bethesda Softworks, which still oversees Tango Gameworks under supervision from Microsoft, made the announcement last week after rumors began circulating about his possible retirement or movement. His departure will be sorely missed, as he takes with him more than 30 years of experience in the industry as one of the premier Japanese developers of all time.

