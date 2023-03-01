Xbox Game Studios will lose one of its most influential designers in the coming months as Shinji Mikami announced his impending departure from Tango Gameworks.
Mikami and Bethesda Softworks, which still oversees Tango Gameworks under supervision from Microsoft, made the announcement last week after rumors began circulating about his possible retirement or movement. His departure will be sorely missed, as he takes with him more than 30 years of experience in the industry as one of the premier Japanese developers of all time.
At 57 years old, Mikami is one of the most accomplished development personalities. He began at Capcom in 1990, working on many of the publisher’s famous 16-bit Disney platformers of the era. His first directorial project would go on to be one of the best selling zombie properties of all time, “Resident Evil.” He would direct the first four games of the mainline franchise, including the incredibly popular “Resident Evil 4,” which will be remade later this month. He famously declared after the release of “Resident Evil 4” on the Gamecube that if it ever released on the PlayStation 2, he would cut off his own head. It came to Sony’s console a year later, but Mikami is still thankfully with us.
He would later help found Clover Studios, which developed “Viewtiful Joe” and “God Hand,” among other titles. After Clover was closed by Capcom, he would join Hideki Kamiya to found Platinum Games, where he would direct the extremely underrated “Vanquish.”
Mikami wouldn’t stay at Platinum Games for long before he left to found Tango Gameworks under Bethesda. The studio released its first game, “The Evil Within” in 2014. It was later followed up by a solid sequel three years later. Since then, he’s stayed relatively quiet, working in more of an adviser role on “Ghostwire: Tokyo” and the recently released “Hi-Fi Rush.” The latter is the highest-rated title ever released by Tango.
When Microsoft purchased Zenimax, which owned Bethesda, in 2021, Tango’s acquisition was exciting for Xbox fans who have long called for Microsoft to pursue more of a presence in Japan. Very few Japanese-developed third party titles release on Xbox hardware and Microsoft didn’t have a single Japanese presence before purchasing Tango. Having the creator of the “Resident Evil” series in your first party studio portfolio was a major boon for a publisher struggling to break into a tough market.
His departure may not affect Tango Gameworks’s current operations, though. Rumors point to the studio working on “The Evil Within 3,” the third in the franchise that Mikami started. But Mikami didn’t have a very hands-on role in the development of the second game, and he was even more hands-off with “Ghostwire: Tokyo” and “Hi-Fi Rush.” Tango representatives commented that Mikami has planned for this for some time and has worked behind the scenes to ensure a successful transition period.
For his part, Mikami has not publicly commented on the reasoning behind his departure. Ever since he left Capcom, he’s rarely stayed in one place for very long. The fact he was at Tango Gameworks for nearly a decade is impressive. Plus, the man is pushing 60 years-old and has created some of the most memorable titles in gaming. He deserves a break if he wants one. Though, it’s doubtful he will be out of the industry for very long. He’s often talked about wanting to direct one last amazing game before he finally calls it quits. Perhaps he wants to take on a new challenge for his final project.
Despite the work Tango Gameworks and Mikami have undoubtedly put in to ensure a smooth transition, it’s still disappointing to see him leaving Xbox Game Studios, which remains in desperate need for quality Japanese experiences. Microsoft’s market penetration in Japan is less than 4 percent when compared to Sony’s PlayStation. Having someone of Mikami’s caliber to put out that one last big project of his could have done wonders for getting some sort of attention from Japan. Even so, it’s good to see the man receive some well-deserved rest, even if only for a short time.
