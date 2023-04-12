“Resident Evil 4”

The “Resident Evil 4” remake remains one of the greatest games of all time.

 Courtesy photo

Playing Capcom’s “Resident Evil 4” remake is like slipping back into your favorite pair of sneakers after a long day at the office.

The 2005 original remains one of the greatest accomplishments of video game design of all time — a successful reboot of a series that had since become long in the tooth that helped establish an entirely new gameplay style for third-person shooters. “Resident Evil 4” would go on to influence industry stalwarts like “Gears of War,” “Dead Space” and the two most recent “God of War” titles. So when Capcom announced it would remake “Resident Evil 4” following remakes of “Resident Evil 2” and “Resident Evil 3,” one wondered just how much Capcom could really improve in this title. Surprisingly, the answer is, quite a bit.

Recommended for you