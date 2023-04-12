Playing Capcom’s “Resident Evil 4” remake is like slipping back into your favorite pair of sneakers after a long day at the office.
The 2005 original remains one of the greatest accomplishments of video game design of all time — a successful reboot of a series that had since become long in the tooth that helped establish an entirely new gameplay style for third-person shooters. “Resident Evil 4” would go on to influence industry stalwarts like “Gears of War,” “Dead Space” and the two most recent “God of War” titles. So when Capcom announced it would remake “Resident Evil 4” following remakes of “Resident Evil 2” and “Resident Evil 3,” one wondered just how much Capcom could really improve in this title. Surprisingly, the answer is, quite a bit.
Set years after the events of “Resident Evil 2,” in which rookie cop Leon Kennedy was stuck in Raccoon City during the zombie outbreak, Kennedy is sent to Spain in an effort to rescue the president’s kidnapped daughter, Ashley. No longer a rookie, Kennedy is much more capable now with a new plethora of skills to fight through a countryside filled with infected cult members and garish monsters. Fans of the original game will feel right at home exploring some of their favorite locations with much better visual fidelity. The world design has been improved to be much less linear and more focused on semi-open hub areas. Many parts of the game feel like a “Metroid” experience than a traditional horror shooter, and that’s a high compliment.
The most impressive change from the original title is the updated controls, which ditch the cumbersome tank controls of the original for a much more refined experience. In the original game, combat was hindered by the inability to move and aim and shoot at the same time. Encounters were designed around it to ensure that you were sufficiently under pressure at certain moments, but it felt more like a handicap than sound game design. The improved controls and movement no longer inhibit movement, but there are still plenty of encounters that will test your mettle and patience. The opening village, one of the highlights of the original game, feels just as chaotic and dangerous as ever, even with the improved controls.
The gameplay feels substantially weighty and strikes a fine balance between responsiveness and just enough of a hindrance to prevent Kennedy from being completely unstoppable. This is a “Resident Evil” game after all, so there needs to be some danger. The first moment the chainsaw man appears in the village and you hear that engine rev, that same streak of fear runs down your spine. There’s a certain level of intensity in this game not even seen in the original due to the more advanced graphical technology and animations. There are certain deaths that will make a player somewhat uncomfortable, but are still over-the-top enough to feel firmly planted in that “Resident Evil” cheese category.
Most of the changes made to the game have been marked improvements, either to improve the pacing or to modernized certain encounters. The original “Resident Evil 4” was one of the largest games of its type at launch. Some were worried that insane amount of content would not make it into the remake due to the higher fidelity required, but fear not. While this isn’t a 1:1 remake of “Resident Evil 4,” no major content has been cut. Some has been modified, streamlined and expanded, but nothing is completely gone. This is one of the most complete and impressive remakes ever released. The fact that it’s a remake of one of the greatest games of all time is even more impressive.
The game did release with some technical issues that Capcom is currently in the process of ironing out. Xbox players might still notice a delay in their controller input. That’s not a game design, but a bug in the code that extends the deadzones of the analog sticks. It’s been somewhat fixed with a recent patch, but more work is still needed. PlayStation players will notice degraded visuals compared to the PC and Xbox versions. The resolution appears lower and certain rendering techniques appear bugged. It’s been mostly fixed with a recent patch, but Capcom is still working on future improvements. The PC is the only platform that currently runs the game without issue. It scales well across all different types of hardware, so anyone should be able to run it fairly efficiently.
Admittedly, “Resident Evil 4” was one of those titles that probably didn’t need to be remade when it was announced more than two years ago. But the fact that this is a significant improvement in almost every aspect of the game, from design to graphics to writing, it can easily be classified as the definitive edition. Those who still prefer the tank controls of the original can still enjoy a timeless classic on just about any platform available. But for those who want a more refined approach, the “Resident Evil 4” remake remains one of the greatest games of all time.
“Resident Evil 4” is rated M for Mature by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board and is available on the Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly video game column.