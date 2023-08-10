COLUMN: 'Red Dead Redemption' skips PC again with new release
Courtesy photo

“Read Dead Redemption” is coming to new platforms — but not in the way many fans had hoped or expected.

Rockstar Games announced this week that “Red Dead Redemption” will arrive next week on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The western is widely regarded as one of the best open world titles ever made. Many even put it over its sequel, “Red Dead Redemption 2,” which launched a generation later. Despite its critical and commercial success, the game was never ported to any platform other than the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 — the latter of which still runs the game fairly poorly. Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X owners can play the game with Microsoft’s backward compatibility options, including the ability to run it in 60 FPS and 4K on the Xbox Series X. Fans have clamored for the game to come to PC for years, so when Rockstar started hinting at a possible remaster several months ago, many were excited to finally get one of the developer’s best releases in higher resolution and with better performance. That’s not the case.

