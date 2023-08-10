COLUMN: 'Red Dead Redemption' skips PC again with new release

“Read Dead Redemption” is coming to new platforms — but not in the way many fans had hoped or expected.
Rockstar Games announced this week that “Red Dead Redemption” will arrive next week on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The western is widely regarded as one of the best open world titles ever made. Many even put it over its sequel, “Red Dead Redemption 2,” which launched a generation later. Despite its critical and commercial success, the game was never ported to any platform other than the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 — the latter of which still runs the game fairly poorly. Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X owners can play the game with Microsoft’s backward compatibility options, including the ability to run it in 60 FPS and 4K on the Xbox Series X. Fans have clamored for the game to come to PC for years, so when Rockstar started hinting at a possible remaster several months ago, many were excited to finally get one of the developer’s best releases in higher resolution and with better performance. That’s not the case.
According to the announcement release, “Red Dead Redemption” will launch on PS4 and Switch with the downloadable expansion, “Undead Nightmare” and literally nothing else. There are no performance enhancements, no graphical enhancements or any additional content. All of the multiplayer components from the original “Red Dead Redemption,” which is still active today on Xbox consoles, have been stripped for this new release. The game will run at 30 FPS on consoles that should be able to push it to 60 FPS without much of an issue. And there’s still no PC release, which is the most baffling decision of all.
The development of “Red Dead Redemption” is shrouded in a bit of mystery with reports from around the time of release indicating it went through tremendous development problems. Some developers even called it a miracle that the game launched in as good of shape as it did due to all of the problems that occurred in the development process. At the time, that was the reason that was hinted as to why it never appeared on PC. While modern consoles are designed as essentially miniature PCs, the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 featured much more exotic hardware that made it more difficult to develop games across all three major platforms. If Rockstar Games tailored the game code to function properly on those hardware setups, it could have been difficult to move over to PC at a later date. But now that the game is being ported to PS4, surely it could make its way to PC with minimal effort. Let’s not act as if it wouldn’t sell, as “Red Dead Redemption 2” is still a perennial seller on Steam.
To make matters worse, the maps used across the two games are very similar. Many have speculated that Rockstar will eventually make a remaster of “Red Dead Redemption” and its sequel in one package, but that hasn’t even been hinted at. There’s also the fact that “Red Dead Redemption 2” is still stuck on the Xbox One and PS4 in addition to PC. Current generation consoles could easily run it and offer 60 FPS.
More than likely, the lack of remasters and rereleases is due to Rockstar’s concerted efforts on “Grand Theft Auto VI,” which is currently penciled in for a 2025 release date. That’s the type of game that needs every developer under employment to continue working on in order to get it out the door in a manageable timeframe. That could also explain why this port is being handled by Double Eleven, which aided in the porting of “Fallout 76” and development on “Crackdown 3” — not exactly an amazing pedigree.
Rockstar was, at one point, reportedly working on remasters of “Red Dead Redemption” and “Grand Theft Auto IV” in house before the maligned “Grand Theft Auto Trilogy” release in 2021, which currently sits at 56 percent on Metacritic due to severe performance and graphical issues in what is one of the worst modern ports released. Though that was handled by a different studio, it still scared Rockstar from pursuing further projects.
At this point, the superior way to play “Red Dead Redemption” remains on Xbox hardware. It’s good that Nintendo is finally getting the title and there will be some admitted novelty in playing it on the go, but it would have been better on the Steam Deck or ASUS Rog Ally. PC gamers will still have to wait or use emulation to enjoy one of the best games made in the last 20 years, sadly.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.