“Peacemaker” is the best piece of superhero television currently streaming.
That might be a bold claim for a crass, R-rated superhero show centered around an almost entirely unknown supervillain portrayed by a former professional wrestler who made his live action debut in a relatively overlooked sequel last summer, but it’s true, all of it. Somehow, a psychopath, who’s entire schtick is that he cherishes peace with all of his heart, no matter how many men, women and children he has to kill to get it, can carry an eight-episode streaming show packed with enough excitement and heart to propel it to the most streamed show on HBO Max.
John Cena has spent the last five years slowly expanding his acting resume, following in the footsteps of fellow former WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He’s always flashed moments of potential, but has never had anything tailored to his particular personality and set of acting skills as Peacemaker, a ridiculous supervillain with a massive handgun who was trained by his white supremacist supervillain father to murder anyone who gets in the way of peace. He has no actual superpowers, but has extensive combat training and easily went toe-to-toe with other, powered villains in “The Suicide Squad.” He looks and acts like a child, has serious psychological problems and a tremendous amount of father issues, but he’s one of the deadliest men on the planet. Who better to bring his story to life than “Slither” and “Super” director James Gunn.
Gunn, who became a household name with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, jumped ship to Warner Bros. and DC after he was fired following the resurfacing of tweets he made more than a decade prior. His “The Suicide Squad” was a commercial hit, but failed to attract an audience during a theatrical release in the midst of a new Covid surge last year. Still, it attracted enough viewers on HBO Max for the studio to greenlight a spinoff based around one of the movie’s breakout characters, Peacemaker.
While Gunn found success with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” duology (a third is currently filming and set for release in 2023), they never fit into his wheelhouse of schlocky, gory, humorous action. “Peacemaker,” with its over-the-top action its unabashedly juvenile humor might look a bit off putting for some, but it has a large number of truly tender character moments that bring forth that heart and care that anchored the “Guardians” films. Gunn somehow managed to take the most despicable character in a movie full of despicable characters and mold him into a sympathetic, almost tragic hero. And there’s an eagle, Eagly, that likes to give hugs.
It’s easy to tell there’s something different with “Peacemaker” as the credits roll to Wig Wam’s “Do You Wanna Taste It” while cast members pull off ridiculous dance moves with the most deadpan faces possible. But that opening sets the tone for the show — a tone that doesn’t take itself too seriously, but knows when to tug on the heart strings for emotional impact.
After the events of “The Suicide Squad,” which land Peacemaker in the hospital, he’s again recruited by Taskforce X to tackle an undercover mission involving an alien invasion. He’s joined by several members of Amanda Waller’s spec ops crew that debuted in the movie, including Jennifer Holland’s Harcourt and Steve Agee’s Economos. For such a ridiculous plot, the storyline goes some dark places and asks some surprisingly tough questions.
The show also serves simultaneously as a deconstruction of superheroes — not unlike “The Boys,” “Jupiter’s Legacy” and others — but also a love letter to costumed superhero action and an embrace of the DC Extended Universe. In an era where the television medium has been used by creators to tear down the superhero mythos with edgy archetypes, it’s good to see a show be so unabashedly comic book, while still maintaining that criticism of the tropes. Gunn weaves these often opposing approaches together over the eight-episodes while fleshing out Peacemaker’s characters and exploring his motivations. It’s safe to say he transitioned from a one-note villain to one of the most interesting superheroes in this comic book renaissance.
There’s not a lot to dislike in “Peacemaker.” Perhaps the humor and tone might put some off, but it’s pure Gunn, and will attract way more than it repels. With a second season already confirmed, one doesn’t have to worry about getting invested in a show, only for it to be cut short. But the first season features a self-contained story that wraps itself up by the end — a surprising development, considering the focus on franchise-building. It’s a packed eight episodes that you’ll want to binge on a quiet weekend and enjoy some great laughs along the way.
“Peacemaker” season one is available now on HBO Max.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.