The Academy Awards are upon us.
Tonight, the rich and famous of Hollywood will converge on the Dolby Theater to celebrate the best accomplishments in filmmaking for the year. Covid has been a headache for creators for more than two years, but this year’s slate still offers an excellent selection of quality films across a wide variety of genres.
Writer-director Kenneth Branagh brings his childhood to Hollywood with best picture nomination, “Belfast.” The film chronicles Branagh’s childhood through the lens of filmmaking as 9-year-old Buddy grows up in Belfast, Northern Ireland during the Troubles — the simmering war between the Protestant Northern Ireland and the Catholic Ireland. The film plays in black and white, which adds to the atmosphere of a whimsical childhood full of fun and games that turns into a tragedy amidst the senseless violence that ruined so many lives during the period. It’s a deeply personal film for viewers and for Branagh, who used his own upbringing and childhood as inspiration for what audiences see on screen.
Next up is another coming of age story, this time, the Oscar darkhorse “CODA.” Lead actress Emilia Jones, best known for her role in Netflix’s “Locke and Key,” establishes her breakout role as the only member of a deaf family who can hear. It can come off as a generic Oscar bait film, but there’s still plenty of heart in Jones’ performance. She struggles to balance her life as a woman who serves as an interpreter for her deaf parents and working on the family’s fishing business before she goes to school. But she finds a passion in music and choir — something her family can never truly appreciate or understand.
Netflix published one of two movies in the Oscar race this year. First up is “Don’t Look Up,” perhaps the most surprising — and undeserving — movie on the list. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence bring their best — as expected — but they’re let down by everything else around them. The movie tries to be a satirical experience — lampooning the likes of Donald Trump and son Donald Trump Jr., as well as the complete lack of urgency in dealing with climate change. This time, the existential threat threatening the world is an asteroid that will destroy the earth, and yet no one seems to care. Director Adam McKay continues to prove “The Big Short” was a fluke, yet he still tries to repeat the formula for a third time in a row.
Coming off the success of “Parasite” two years ago, another foreign language film is in contention for best picture this year. “Drive My Car” follows Yusuke Kafuku, a Japanese stage actor still dealing with the loss of his wife two years prior. He takes on a new job to director a production at a theater festival in Hiroshima. He meets a young woman who is assigned to chauffeur him wherever he needs. But conflict begins to raise and he has to come to face the truths of his wife’s death. It has a pretty intimidating three-hour runtime that can put off some viewers — especially as the film features a very slow pacing. But it’s still good to see foreign language films continue to gain acceptance.
Science-fiction epic “Dune” is the next nominated film. Director Denis Villeneuve did the impossible by adapting one of the largest, most expansive science-fiction novels ever — or, at least half of it. “Dune” follows an intragalactic conflict on the desert planet of Arrakis, the only home to a spice that allows space travel. The movie features a tremendous amount of political intrigue with well-directed action and some great performances across the board. Oscar Isaac and Jessica Ferguson steal the show in one of the most exciting sci-fi movies in years. It’s a shame that Villeneuve didn’t get nominated for best director.
Biopics always do well at the Oscars and “King Richard” is among the best in recent memory. Will Smith is absolutely electric as Richard Williams, father of tennis sensations Venus and Serena Williams. The movie focuses more on Richard’s efforts to gain legitimacy for his daughters and prove their doubters wrong, than as a straight examination of the two sisters’ tennis careers. It’s an inspired move and one that makes for a much more compelling movie. Hopefully, Smith finally gets the recognition he deserves as one of the best actors working right now.
Director Paul Thomas Anderson is an Oscar mainstay, with classics like “There Will Be Blood” and “The Master.” So it’s no surprise that his latest, “Licorice Pizza,” is also nominated for best picture. This is another coming of age picture that examines the relationship between a man and woman in 1970s San Fernando Valley. It’s a less intense film than some of Anderson’s previous works. Anderson did come under fire for a racist caricature of Asians during commercials that air throughout the film, but that seems to have blown over.
“Nightmare Alley” is one of the more traditional Oscar best picture nominations. It features a loved director, Guillermo Del Toro; a great leading man, Bradley Cooper; and serves as a noir-soaked period piece during the 1930s. It has everything going for it — not unlike Del Toro’s previous efforts, “The Shape of Water,” which also won best picture. While “Nightmare Alley” doesn’t have the inventiveness or creativity of some of Del Toro’s works, it’s still his most complete picture to date. Everything from the script to the acting to the cinematography and art direction combine for an amazing and haunting noir period piece.
Netflix’s other entry, “The Power of the Dog,” is perhaps the front runner to take the golden statue home. Set in the 1920s Montana, “The Power of Dog” follows Benedict Cumberbatch’s Phil, an unusually cruel man running a sheep farm with his family. Cumberbatch is almost unhinged at times as a man who isn’t sure of his place in a changing world. The film isn’t a western in the more traditional sense, but still leans on those sensibilities for a strong character study of its main character. Just don’t ask Sam Elliot his opinions on the film, or director Jane Campion’s opinions on the Williams sisters.
Finally, Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg returns to the Oscars for his first ever musical, a remake of “West Side Story.” Anyone who’s read “Romeo and Juliet” or seen the original film, or its stage musical, knows the story of forbidden lovers caught in a war between gangs and families. Spielberg crafted one of the most visually stunning musicals ever — creating an almost dreamlike feel for the entire production. Too bad the movie was held back by the performance of lead actor Ansel Elgort. But lead actress Rachel Zegler, a relative newcomer, absolutely dominates the screen with quality acting and stunning vocals. This is her career-making performance.
These films and others will be honored at 7 p.m. today on ABC.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.