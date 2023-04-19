While children and their parents are rushing to theaters to see “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” over the last two weeks, its release rekindles not-so-fond memories of a previous attempt at a movie about Nintendo’s famous plumber brothers.
In 1993, a pair of relatively unknown directors, Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton, released what would be one of the most maligned and disappointing films of all time, “Super Mario Bros.” But in 1993, a 7-year-old boy who had been playing “Super Mario Bros.” on his NES since he was four, it was the most anticipated movie in a year that featured “Jurassic Park.” What a mistake that was. Thirty years later, I decided to revisit the original movie to see if it was as bad as I had remembered, or if the stinging disappointment of a 7-year-old has merely tainted an otherwise passable film.
Before even starting the film, one can tell the directors had no intentions of respecting the property or anything to do with Mario. The tagline reads, “This ain’t no game,” and the poster features stars Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo in plain-looking outfits without any of the series’ famous colors behind it. Before the opening credits start, this is already a movie that’s embarrassed to be a video game movie. That’s never a good start.
The whole concept at the heart of the story is perplexing, though not entirely without potential — a parallel world in which dinosaurs evolved into the dominant species on the planet, which ultimately resulted in an energy crisis because there was no fossil fuel to harvest. In the hands of a competent writer and director and production team, that sounds like a potentially interesting setting for a science-fiction story. It does not sound like a good production for a “Super Mario” film.
In this alternate reality created when the meteor struck the Earth and killed the dinosaurs, said reptiles evolved…into humans. Obviously, this makes no sense, but we’re just going to go with it. Bowser is not a giant turtle who’s king of the Koopas, but rather Dennis Hopper on cocaine (is there any other Dennis Hopper?) chewing his best scenery in a world that looks like Tim Burton’s Gotham City was assimilated by the Borg. He has a pair of idiot minions that are not related in any way to any other “Super Mario” character. Goombas look like fascist foot soldiers with tiny heads that are the stuff of nightmares. And there’s some very strange erotica-influenced visuals and some risque sexual scenes with a large black woman. This was supposed to be a kid’s film.
Hoskins’s Mario isn’t the worst casting idea, but his grumpy approach to a role of a plumber who’s main dialogue is, “wahoo!” was certainly a choice. Leguizamo feels out of place, even as a character that had zero characterization in video games. Both feel like they’re sleepwalking through their roles. The whole character arc of Mario transitioning from a non-believer to a man of faith contrast against a fungus-covered cyberpunk dystopia was certainly another choice. The fact that the climax of the film involves a realistic Yoshi that looks like a “Jurassic Park” raptor eating a villainess and Bowser getting “de-evolved” into a dinosaur before turning into sludge was the most inspired of choices.
Admittedly, at the time of “Super Mario Bros.,” the franchise didn’t have a whole lot of development behind its characters or the universe. The emphasis on dinosaur imagery and story elements at the time was almost certainly attributed to the Dinosaur Land of “Super Mario World” that was released three years before. But the movie goes out of its way to try to distance itself from the “Super Mario Bros.” game series in every way possible. Nothing that made it in the final cut paints this film as anything more than an effort to play with one’s own ideas in someone else’s playground.
There has been a movement in recent years to rehabilitate the reputation of “Super Mario Bros.,” pointing out how it looks unique and should be commended for doing something different. Many have tried to prop it up as an effort to criticize the Illumination Studios release for a number of reasons. But those who remember when the movie came out remember that it looked like every other genre film of the time. There’s nothing in the art style of grim dark imagery with metal and electric everywhere that wasn’t co-opted earlier and better by other films. The cyberpunk revolution of the 80s was finally making its way to Hollywood at this time. Nothing was “unique” about this travesty of an attempt.
Video games have taken many, many years and many, many failed attempts to finally garner some serious interest in Hollywood, not unlike comic book movies before Christopher Nolan and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Super Mario Bros.” was uniquely bad compared to some of its contemporaries, including “Double Dragon” and “Street Fighter: The Movie,” which were both absolutely horrible, but still were given credit for at least attempting to embrace the source material. “Street Fighter,” especially, is fondly remembered for some of its cheesier aspects. “Super Mario Bros.” has no redeeming qualities.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.