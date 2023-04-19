While children and their parents are rushing to theaters to see “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” over the last two weeks, its release rekindles not-so-fond memories of a previous attempt at a movie about Nintendo’s famous plumber brothers.

In 1993, a pair of relatively unknown directors, Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton, released what would be one of the most maligned and disappointing films of all time, “Super Mario Bros.” But in 1993, a 7-year-old boy who had been playing “Super Mario Bros.” on his NES since he was four, it was the most anticipated movie in a year that featured “Jurassic Park.” What a mistake that was. Thirty years later, I decided to revisit the original movie to see if it was as bad as I had remembered, or if the stinging disappointment of a 7-year-old has merely tainted an otherwise passable film.

