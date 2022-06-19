Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is the very definition of an unneeded series — at least on paper.
The story of the former Jedi Master has been covered plenty in the “Star Wars” prequel era — offering a much deeper look into what was a relatively minor character in “A New Hope.” Ewan McGregor’s performance was one of the few highlights of the prequel trilogy, so fans have wanted to see him return to the role again. But is the story really necessary? Writer-director Deborah Chow seems to think so — even as she rewrites some storied history between the two most dominant characters of their franchise area.
The six-part series, which premiers its finale Wednesday, starts off feeling much like “Star Wars” portrayed through the lens of “Logan.” In the 10 years since the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” the last time Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker fought, most of the remaining Jedi who were not killed in the purge of Order 66 have gone into hiding, and have been hunted down by the inquisitors, former Jedi turned to the dark side who hunt their former brothers and sisters. Obi-Wan works a menial job and struggles to make a living on Tatooine while watching over Luke at the objection of Uncle Owen Lars, played by a surprisingly returning Joel Edgerton.
Where the story turns controversial is the introduction of the other half of the Skywalker twins, Leia, who now lives on Alderaan with her adopted father, Ben Organa. Leia is kidnapped in a ploy by the inquisitors to flush out Obi-Wan, and it works. When he comes out of hiding again, he comes face to face with Darth Vader, the man he thought dead for a decade.
Vader’s presence is at the core of what makes “Obi-Wan Kenobi” work. Without him, this would be yet another six-hour exercise in futility of watching yet another one last adventure for a character who continues to pop up almost everywhere these days. See “Star Wars Rebels” for another conclusion to one of his long story arcs. But here, Vader is the dominant force — a performance and presence that finally, after 45 years, proves why he is so feared by the characters around him. Hey, as much as I love “Star Wars,” Vader’s on-screen representation was always more of a result of indirect characterization through dialogue and inferences, rather than pure displays of power in live action, short of his brief appearance at the end of “Rogue One.”
There’s a depth of character to Darth Vader that has never been explored in live action. The comic books and elements of animated series have explored his feelings, motivations and story, but he’s always been a two dimensional presence, even in the prequels as Anakin. So to see a substantial portion of the fifth episode dedicated to the relationship between Anakin and Obi-Wan when the former was still a padawan was some of the best live action “Star Wars” content produced. Forget Luke Skywalker and Palpatine — because “Rise of Skywalker” surely saw to that — the real story and heart of “Star Wars” is the tragic relationship between master and apprentice, Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker. This show understands that, so that’s where much of its focus remains — a controversial development for some who wanted more adventures of McGregor’s Obi-Wan hopping from planet to planet as a Jedi Master once again.
While Vader is the ultimate big bad of the show, Moses Ingram’s Third Sister, one of the inquisitors on the hunt for Obi-Wan, proves to be an intimidating force throughout the show. She has a special relationship with Obi-Wan — one we finally get to see in episode five — one that drives her in her hatred more than any other inquisitor. Her dialogue is, at times, hammy and does her no favors, but Ingram pours her heart and soul into the role. She gravitates between moments of intense range and anger to almost fragile and tragic. The moments of her and McGregor opposite of each other are some of the more exciting non-Vader elements of the show.
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” isn’t a show that is necessarily needed in the “Star Wars” canon, because it does mostly revisit a lot of the same things and places that we’ve seen already. Seriously, how many times does “Star Wars” need to return to Tatooine? For such a backwater planet, it sure manages to catch the attention of almost everyone in the galaxy at some point. But where “Obi-Wan Kenobi” succeeds — in spite of some pacing problems that plague all Disney+ originals — is when it’s singularly focused on the relationship between Vader and Obi-Wan. This is a Vader that we haven’t seen before. He’s still trying to exorcize the remaining elements of Anakin and become the more confident villain he’s known as later. So he’s still unsure of himself, which gives a lot of great opportunities for character development and introspection. It’s a much better approach than yet another Jedi adventure spread across six weeks. If “Star Wars” must continue to revisit old characters, this is the best way to do it.
Five episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” are available now on Disney+. The limited series finale will premier Wednesday.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column.