COLUMN: No E3, no problem for video game publishers, developers
Courtesy photo

While the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) may be officially dead, the unofficial “not-E3” continued last week with a slew of conferences from Microsoft and multiple game publishers to spotlight what’s coming out in the next few years.

The Xbox Games Showcase finally pulled the curtain back on what Microsoft has been cooking behind the scenes. Playground Games, best known for the amazing “Forza Horizon” series, has been hard at work on a reboot of the British fantasy series “Fable,” and fans got their first glimpse of in-game footage with comedian Richard Ayoade as a literal giant lamenting how heroes just aren’t what they once were — before a hero shows up to take care of him. The visuals looked amazing, but the tone and writing were the stars as they captured the feel of “Fable,” which has been absent since “Fable III” in 2010.