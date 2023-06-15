COLUMN: No E3, no problem for video game publishers, developers

Sunny early then strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 95F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
While the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) may be officially dead, the unofficial “not-E3” continued last week with a slew of conferences from Microsoft and multiple game publishers to spotlight what’s coming out in the next few years.
The Xbox Games Showcase finally pulled the curtain back on what Microsoft has been cooking behind the scenes. Playground Games, best known for the amazing “Forza Horizon” series, has been hard at work on a reboot of the British fantasy series “Fable,” and fans got their first glimpse of in-game footage with comedian Richard Ayoade as a literal giant lamenting how heroes just aren’t what they once were — before a hero shows up to take care of him. The visuals looked amazing, but the tone and writing were the stars as they captured the feel of “Fable,” which has been absent since “Fable III” in 2010.
Fans also got a chance to see Obsidian Games’ “Avowed,” which was announced more than three years ago. The high fantasy setting looks like a mix of “The Elder Scrolls” meets “Fable,” but the developers cautioned against expectations of a huge, sprawling world on the scale of “Skyrim.” Instead, Obsidian is focusing more on the depth of the gameplay systems and a more dense world, which should be music to many people’s ears. Too often, modern open world games are more focused on creating the largest world possible with the depth of a child’s wading pool in a Lawton summer. Obsidian has always been great at providing deep gameplay systems and “Avowed” looks to be no different.
Microsoft showed off numerous indie titles that looked varying degrees of interesting. Almost every single one will debut on Game Pass day one, continuing to cement the subscription service as the best value in gaming. And while blockbuster titles like “Perfect Dark” and “Contraband” were nowhere to be seen at this conference, it’s good to see that so many indie titles that look interesting, but might not have that hook to entice someone to spend $20 on an unknown entity, can immediately garner an audience with Game Pass.
Next up was French publisher Ubisoft, which has had a run of back luck in recent years — due to its own mismanagement of sexual harassment accusations which saw much of the publisher’s workforce quit in protest. Ubisoft hasn’t had a hit in several years, but it showcased new footage of “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” and “Star Wars Outlaws,” both developed by “The Division” developer Massive. Both games looked equally impressive in capturing the atmosphere and visuals of their source material. “Frontiers of Pandora” looked especially great and seems like it could be a solid entry that shakes up Ubisoft’s generic open world formula. “Star Wars Outlaws” has already drawn the ire of right wing chuds mad about the female protagonist, as if “Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order” didn’t just release with a generic white male protagonist six weeks ago. But the open world game looks like it will be what everyone wanted from EA’s time with the “Star Wars” license, following a group of criminals in the “Star Wars” underworld in an open world adventure that hops across multiple planets. Both “Outlaws” and “Frontiers of Pandora” really seem to breathe new life into single player experiences at Ubisoft, which has been focused primarily on chasing that new multiplayer GAAS money for the last several years.
Additionally, “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” appears to return the series to its stealth and parkour roots. The new title, set to release this fall, feels like an “Assassin’s Creed” title in the same vein as “Assassin’s Creed II,” with a focus on environment traversal with fluid movement and staging and planning assassinations with stealth. Ubisoft has stated it’s not as big of a game as “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” but, again, that’s great news, as not every title needs to be a 150-hour RPG.
Capcom rounded out the presentations Monday with a closer look at the upcoming seasonal content for “Street Fighter 6” and other titles. The new fighting game released earlier this month to rave reviews, re-establishing “Street Fighter” as the premier fighting title for competitive gameplay. New content looks slick and it really seems the series has got its groove back after the disappointing “Street Fighter V.”
“Dragon’s Dogma 2,” Capcom’s attempt at the massive open world RPG, looked absolutely incredible. This was the first time fans had a chance to see gameplay and it did not disappoint Capcom’s marketing hyped that the world is four times larger than the original game, which will excite some, but is concerning for those of us who simply don’t have the time to delve into such massive worlds. Still, Capcom is focused on emergent gameplay and combat, which really opens the door to new gameplay opportunities.
“Pragmata,” the mysterious new action IP from Capcom, was announced in 2021, dated for 2023, and subsequently forgotten about until this conference. While the trailer announced the game has been indefinitely delayed, we did get to see glimpses of gameplay for the first time, and it looks pretty intriguing. There’s still not much to go on, but we could see more footage at the Tokyo Games Show in September, or later this year.
This generation has been off to a slow start, thanks to development issues posed by Covid, but it seems studios are finally shaking off the rust to deliver some amazing experiences this year. There are six major AAA titles set for release between September and October alone. Next year looks even better with plenty of new titles announced. While delays are inevitable, it seems that this is the year that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles are finally showing their potential.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.