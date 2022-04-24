The “Fantastic Beasts” film series might just be the most cursed franchise in Hollywood.
Between “Wizarding World” creator J.K. Rowling’s troubling views that have seen her ostracized from many fandom circles to legal troubles for stars Johnny Depp and Ezra Miller to the fact the movies just simply haven’t lived up to expectations. What started out as a somewhat whimsical and unique look at the wizarding world of the “Harry Potter” franchise through the eyes of a somewhat unique protagonist in Newt Scamander has devolved — in almost record time — to a pitiful attempt to launch yet another cinematic universe. Thankfully, the latest release, “Fantastic Beasts and the Secrets of Dumbledore” stands as a somewhat minor course correction. And while it certainly isn’t good enough to distract “Wizarding World” fans from every other toxic aspect of the behind-the-scenes production, it provides enough fan service to satisfy those “Harry Potter” fans who have stuck with the franchise this far.
After the convoluted events of the previous film, “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” which saw the titular dark wizard escape with his followers to begin a war against the non-magic world, Scamander and his allies are still reeling. Grindelwald continues to amass an ever larger army of followers and confronts the wizarding world leadership with a demand to be legitimized as a candidate for leadership. In order to manipulate the events of the future, Grindelwald captures a magical beast with the blood to allow him to see into the future.
Meanwhile, Dumbledore works to gather an army of his own in order to combat Grindelwald. Scamander is joined by his brother, Professor Hicks and Jacob Kowalski. The colorful cast is much more entertaining than the dour mess that was the cast of the previous film. Curiously missing is Tina Goldstein, Scamander’s on-again-off-again love interest, who only makes the briefest of cameos in the film that seems to serve as more of a reminder that producers haven’t forgotten about her. But as these films seem to constantly reinvent themselves with each entry, who knows what will happen with her character, should the franchise even continue.
While all of this is playing out, the central conflict of Miller’s Credence — and the mystery of his identity, a plot thread that absolutely dominated the previous film — is almost pushed to the side. Following the major revelation at the end of the second film, during which viewers learn Credence is a Dumbledore, it’s giving a half-hearted explanation that almost everyone predicted when walking out of the theaters four years ago. It seems to have wasted so much time building up the revelation for it to fall so flat.
And that is ultimately the problem with these films. There’s no real purpose or drive to any of them. The titular “Fantastic Beasts” seem to occupy less and less screentime with each subsequent film. They were the highlights of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the movie that kicked off this whole series, and remains the most endearing and enjoyable simply because it’s not trying to tell some ever-convoluted origin story of Dumbledore and Grindelwald. As the films move away from the initial premise of Scamander’s animal-filled magical adventures and more toward a retread of eight “Harry Potter” film when a Dumbledore’s allies fight a dark wizard who wants to take over the world, they become more derivative and less imaginative — a kiss of death for a franchise that once dominated imaginations of kids and adults for years.
There is a good chance the last two movies in this planned five-film series won’t be made. It seems producers knew of that possibility, as the ending to “Secrets of Dumbledore” feels rushed, as if pieces were quickly moved into place to provide a somewhat satisfying conclusion, should the last two movies be made. “Harry Potter” fans know how this whole battle will ultimately turn out, so it’s not the end of the world if it’s not played out on screen. But it would be a shame not to see another pair of performances from Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen. Deep was woefully miscast as Grindewald in the previous two films. And while it’s an absolute disgrace that he was removed from the franchise for pure public relations reasons, Mikkelsen does a much better job in the role. The film never points out the change in appearance and audiences just roll with it because the two play off each other so well. Just film Law and Mikkelsen verbally dueling for two hours in a magical diner and it will be a more entertaining film than anything that’s come otu of this franchise since “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” It’s also good to see the franchise finally acknowledge the romantic relationship between Dumbledore and Gindelwald.
There’s a good movie in “the Secrets of Dumbledore.” The “Wizarding World” fans who have stuck with the franchise through its tumultuous years recently will enjoy the fan service and whimsical moments. From a pure storytelling and wordl building perspective, this movie is another spinning of the wheels that seems to spend almost its entire 140-minute runtime trying to clean up the messes left by the previous and set up future events that may or may not happen.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.